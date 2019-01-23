Hollywood Stories: Backstreet Boys Least Favorite Song

Anne Hathaway was on the Ellen show and Anne told Ellen, “I quit drinking back in October, for 18 years” She said her decision was mainly for her 2 year old son. “I’m going to stop drinking wile my son is in my house, just because I don’t totally love the way I do it, and he’s getting to an age where he really needs me all the time in the mornings.

Anne Hathaway tells @TheEllenShow why she’s giving up drinking “for 18 years” pic.twitter.com/9JgEwiFSvm — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 22, 2019

Chris Brown was arrested in Paris for alleged sexual misconduct to a woman in his hotel room. He was released in Paris on no charges and he plans on suing the alleged woman saying he raped her.

Chris Brown says he's suing the woman who alleged that he raped her in a Paris hotel room. https://t.co/uQPEmuoeg1 pic.twitter.com/z17zFju4FF — Complex (@Complex) January 23, 2019

Four out of the Five Backstreet Boys reveal their Least Favorite Song of theirs is “If You Want It to Be Good Girl (Get Yourself a Bad Boy) that was in their debut album back in 1996. AJ from the group said “That song should’ve never been recorded. It is the biggest piece of crap.” The one that disagreed is Nick Carter.