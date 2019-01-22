Hollywood Stories: Bebe Rexha says Designers Won't Make Her a Dress because She's "Too Big"
John Travolta decided to ditch the wig and rock his bald look! Fans are really complimenting him with ditching the toupee and going with a shaved head!
Embracing the bald!!! https://t.co/x2w0RhbKMT— Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) January 19, 2019
Bebe Rexha has a right to be mad because designers won’t make her a dress because she is a size 8. Bebe went to Instagram to shame designers that are not willing to do her dress because she’s “too big”
Im sorry, I had to get this off my chest. If you don’t like my fashion style or my music that’s one thing. But don’t say you can’t dress someone that isn’t a runway size. Empower women to love their bodies instead of making girls and women feel less then by their size. We are beautiful any size! Small or large! Anddddd My size 8 ass is still going to the Grammys. #LOVEYOURBODY