© Press Association

Hollywood Stories: Bella Thorne Gets PAID To Insta!

April 13, 2018
Christine Lee
Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Hollywood Stories
Shows

Khloe K received an ostentatious gift basket. Plus, an interesting tidbit about The Bachelor's Bekah M... and OMG, Bella Thorne rakes in cash just for Instagram posts! More in today's Hollywood Stories with Christine Lee! 

Tristan Thompson was there with Khloe Kardashian when she gave birth to their daughter. Of course her sisters and mom, Kris Jenner were there, too. There was also a custom gift basket from Petit Tresor worth $10,000.

We talked about Bekah M. from the Bachelor – she’s the adorable one with short hair who “went missing” – she ended up being more mature than Arie – she doesn’t shave her armpits! She says she doesn’t feel like it.

Actress Bella Thorne makes a TON of money just for posting on Instagram! She bought a HOUSE from money just from her social media. For ONE post, she makes $65,000!

Arnold Schwarzenegger says he’s doing much better after heart surgery

Charlize Theron says her kids can be “little a-holes.” But she says there’s not a day that she wishes she DIDN’T have them.



 

Tags: 
hollywood stories
READ MORE READ LESS