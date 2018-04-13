Hollywood Stories: Bella Thorne Gets PAID To Insta!

Khloe K received an ostentatious gift basket. Plus, an interesting tidbit about The Bachelor's Bekah M... and OMG, Bella Thorne rakes in cash just for Instagram posts! More in today's Hollywood Stories with Christine Lee!

Tristan Thompson was there with Khloe Kardashian when she gave birth to their daughter. Of course her sisters and mom, Kris Jenner were there, too. There was also a custom gift basket from Petit Tresor worth $10,000.

Khloe Kardashian is the mother of a baby girl. #TMZ pic.twitter.com/fb7V5QgE0U — TMZ (@TMZ) April 13, 2018

We talked about Bekah M. from the Bachelor – she’s the adorable one with short hair who “went missing” – she ended up being more mature than Arie – she doesn’t shave her armpits! She says she doesn’t feel like it.

Actress Bella Thorne makes a TON of money just for posting on Instagram! She bought a HOUSE from money just from her social media. For ONE post, she makes $65,000!

Yes, you read that right. Bella Thorne earns $65,000 for one, single Instagram post. https://t.co/qcrBQVZFEg — E! News (@enews) April 12, 2018

Arnold Schwarzenegger says he’s doing much better after heart surgery

Thank you all for caring. We are moving forward! pic.twitter.com/kvauldg3Mq — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) April 12, 2018

Charlize Theron says her kids can be “little a-holes.” But she says there’s not a day that she wishes she DIDN’T have them.

Charlize Theron is the queen of keeping it real: "I have bad days. I make mistakes. Going through the tantrum stages when they're such little a--holes. And they choose the worst moments. It's a lot for one person." https://t.co/WyLg7qADan — E! News (@enews) April 12, 2018





