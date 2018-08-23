Hollywood Stories: Ben Affleck Goes To Rehab

Ben Affleck is going to rehab, George Clooney is the world's highest paid actor... plus, why is the Crazy Rich Asians author possibly in big legal trouble? Find out in today's Hollywood Stories.

Ben Affleck is headed back to rehab, thanks in part to an intervention staged by Jennifer Garner. The tipping point came a couple of days ago, when she saw a picture of Ben grabbing a box from a delivery man... a cardboard box filled with beer and liquor. Jennifer went to his Pacific Palisades home yesterday, had a sit-down with him, and he was ready. He got in her car and she drove him to rehab.

George Clooney topped Forbes' list of highest paid actors, earning $239 million between June 2017 and June 2018. The bulk of his fortune came from the $1 billion sale of his tequila brand. He was followed by The Rock, coming in at number two.

Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler has once again sent President Donald Trump a cease and desist letter for using the band's music without permission at his rallies. Trump reportedly used "Living on the Edge" at a rally in West Virginia and Aerosmith isn't having it.

THIS IS NOT ABOUT DEMS VS. REPUB. I DO NOT LET ANYONE USE MY SONGS WITHOUT MY PERMISSION. MY MUSIC IS FOR CAUSES NOT FOR POLITICAL CAMPAIGNS OR RALLIES. PROTECTING COPYRIGHT AND SONGWRITERS IS WHAT I’VE BEEN FIGHTING FOR EVEN BEFORE THIS CURRENT ADMINISTRATION TOOK OFFICE. — Steven Tyler (@IamStevenT) August 22, 2018

Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco offered an emotional farewell to the CBS series yesterday, following the news that it would end its run after the upcoming 12th season.

Kevin Kwan, whose book inspired the hit movie Crazy Rich Asians, could face fines or imprisonment for not completing his national service obligations in Singapore. He moved to Houston as an 11-year-old and became an American at age 18, but he never filed for his national service obligation. He tried and failed to renounce his Singapore citizenship without serving in 1994. The country should really forgive him of the obligation, based on the amount of newfound interest his books have generated in Singapore. Tourism must be skyrocketing, all because of him.

Ariana Grande is, like, super happy about her upcoming, like, wedding.

FULL INTERVIEW: @ArianaGrande one-on-one with @michaelstrahan! She confirms a #Sweetener tour, talks fiancé Pete Davidson and dishes on living her best life: https://t.co/zYJ7C1h65Z pic.twitter.com/ITN9o08iWZ — Good Morning America (@GMA) August 22, 2018

That's a lot of "likes"!

A previously unheard duet recording between Mick Jagger and Carly Simon has been found after more than 45 years. They've had an interesting friendship since the 1970s, when Jagger randomly volunteered to sing backup vocals on "You're So Vain," and people always wondered if the two did a duet. They did, but it finally surfaced in a document that is unreleased to the public. The tape was sent to Rolling Stone magazine in order to deliver it to Carly Simon by a collector. The song is called "Fragile" and thus far it has NOT leaked online, anywhere!

Kirstie Alley is on the British version of Celebrity Big Brother, and she's trying to endear herself to the locals by talking about that time she met Prince Charles at Courtney Love's house.

Someone asked Idris Elba if he really is the new James Bond, and he said no... even though he recently tweeted "My name is Elba. Idris Elba."

P!nk stopped in the middle of her show to hug a 14-year-old girl who was holding a sign that said her mother had just passed away. P!nk also signed her arm and took a selfie with her.