Hollywood Stories: Beyonce and Jay Z Vegan Contest

Beyonce and Jay Z are doing a new contest where you can win a lifetime of concert to see them by signing up for their “Greenprint Project” By going Vegan and eating plant based foods and entering how you would like to greenprint you may be the lucky lifetime concert goer to The Carters. There are different options you can choose from like “All Plants. All the time.” Or maybe just plant- based for breakfast? There are options so if youn’t feel qualified to go 100% vegan just yet you can still enter!

Cardi B says that her and Offset are working things out. Allegedly Offset has vowed to change his cheating ways and has switched phone numbers to prove Cardi B is taking their marriage is serious.

Arnold Schwarzenegger says he is very happy for daughter Katherine’s engagement to Chris Pratt in an interview with Mario Lopez on “Extra” Arnold says, “He’s a wonderful guy. They both look really great together, they’re both happy together, so I wish them both the best of luck.”