Hollywood Stories: Beyonce Fans Go After Nicole Curran

A video surfaced where Nicole Curran, wife of billionaire-slash-Golden State Warriors majority owner Joe Lacob, leaned forward talking to Jay-Z, and Beyonce appeared to be very annoyed by their conversation. At least, that was the way the internet interpreted the video, and the Beyhive was not kind to Nicole. But, as it turns out, Nicole and her husband were hosting Beyonce and Jay-Z at the game, and Nicole was leabing over to ask them what they'd like to drink. Bey ordered a water, Jay-Z got a vodka tonic, and Nicole-- being a good host-- got up to get them their drinks herself. That's the reason Nicole's seat was later empty at the game. She even had to shut down her social media, because she was receiving death threats over the incident.

A woman posted a video of her nonverbal, autistic son singing along to "Old Town Road" and called it a miracle. Lil Nas X reposted the video and said "What a king!" That's so great!

Ken Jennings says a Jeopardy showdown with James Holzhauer is inevitable, so it sounds like he's down with it. Are you Team Jennings or Team Holzhauer?

Alec Baldwin says he's done playing President Trump on SNL. We were done watching it two seasons ago.

Bradley Cooper after he and his model girlfriend Irina Shayk split up after four years of being together.

The X-Men movie Dark Phoenix hits theaters this weekend, up against Secret Lives of Pets 2 and Mindy Laing's Late Night.

Casey Anthony is working on a tell-all movie about her life and the disappearance and death of her daughter, Caylee.

The Jonas Brothers just dropped their first album in ten years, called Happiness Begins. They said they went into every recording session hoping to bottle up happiness and bring it into the world. We think they've done that!