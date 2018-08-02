Hollywood Stories: Beyonce Gets Late Night Mani-Pedis

August 2, 2018
Christine Lee
INDIO, CA - APRIL 21: Beyonce performs at the 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at Indio Polo Grounds on April 21, 2018 in Indio, California.

Beyonce gets late-night mani-pedis! Plus, Katy Perry does something special for a young fan! And what '80s fave is getting a reboot? More in today's Hollywood Stories with Christine Lee! 

Beyonce gets what she wants when she wants it! A celebrity manicurist says Bey called once at 1:00 for a mani/pedi. But that's common for musicians - they're nocturnal. Like Bey and Jay filmed their Ape**** video overnight at the Louvre.... Taylor Swift filmed her 'Delicate' video at 2 am. 

Johnny Depp is turning tables on ex-wife, Amber Heard two years after she accused him of domestic violence. He filed court docs accusing HER of assaulting HIM. 



Margot Robbie is in talks with Charlize Theron and Nicole Kidman and director Jay Roach's still untitled film about the women of Fox News. Charlize will be playing Megyn Kelly, BTW. 

An animated movie called SuperPets is in the works about the pets of DC superheroes! It might include Krypto the Super-Dog, Streaky the Super-Cat and more! 

Chris Hemsworth was getting a tattoo and boy did it hurt!

When Katy Perry found out a young Australian fan couldn't attend her concert because she was recovering from brain surgery, Katy showed up at her HOUSE! Love!!!! 

The 1980s show ALF is getting a reboot!

And speaking of reboots, we recently heard Frasier is getting one... and meanwhile, here's Kelsey Grammer singing David Bowie at karaoke! 



Hillary Clinton is teaming up with Steven Spielberg's company Amblin Television to adapt a book called The Woman's Hour.  It's about suffragettes. It's Hillary's first ex-producer role. 

 

 

