Hollywood Stories: Beyonce Gets Late Night Mani-Pedis

Beyonce gets late-night mani-pedis! Plus, Katy Perry does something special for a young fan! And what '80s fave is getting a reboot? More in today's Hollywood Stories with Christine Lee!

Beyonce gets what she wants when she wants it! A celebrity manicurist says Bey called once at 1:00 for a mani/pedi. But that's common for musicians - they're nocturnal. Like Bey and Jay filmed their Ape**** video overnight at the Louvre.... Taylor Swift filmed her 'Delicate' video at 2 am.

Deborah Lippmann on the time Beyoncé called for a 1 a.m. manicure: “My husband said, ‘What kind of manicures do you give at 1 o’clock in the morning?’” https://t.co/oNFbcHuUHz — The Cut (@TheCut) August 1, 2018

Johnny Depp is turning tables on ex-wife, Amber Heard two years after she accused him of domestic violence. He filed court docs accusing HER of assaulting HIM.

My heart breaks as it has mostly every day for two years. #Ibelievehim #JohnnyDepp We all knew it. She showed her real face. https://t.co/z3XWIyj2sB — aria two (@mightbearia) August 1, 2018

Margot Robbie is in talks with Charlize Theron and Nicole Kidman and director Jay Roach's still untitled film about the women of Fox News. Charlize will be playing Megyn Kelly, BTW.

Fox News movie: Margot Robbie, Nicole Kidman and Charlize Theron to star https://t.co/rHhRAGrnd8 — The Guardian (@guardian) August 1, 2018

An animated movie called SuperPets is in the works about the pets of DC superheroes! It might include Krypto the Super-Dog, Streaky the Super-Cat and more!

Warner Bros. is developing a #SuperPets animated film, which would focus on the companions of DC Comics heroes:https://t.co/9o1Ubwo5Tv pic.twitter.com/fH2dhd4F96 — Comicbook.com (@ComicBook) July 31, 2018

Chris Hemsworth was getting a tattoo and boy did it hurt!

Chris Hemsworth grimaces in pain while getting tattoo https://t.co/DUQvPGKauR — TOI Hollywood (@toihollywood) August 1, 2018

When Katy Perry found out a young Australian fan couldn't attend her concert because she was recovering from brain surgery, Katy showed up at her HOUSE! Love!!!!

WATCH: Pop superstar @katyperry has made a sick Adelaide girl's dream come true, visiting her for a special performance. More TONIGHT in #9NewsAt6 pic.twitter.com/1ozJ6da5Fn — Nine News Adelaide (@9NewsAdel) August 1, 2018

The 1980s show ALF is getting a reboot!

An #ALF reboot is in development!



What show would you pick to bring back? pic.twitter.com/0Vs9H7Q7T8 — 965tic (@965tic) August 2, 2018

And speaking of reboots, we recently heard Frasier is getting one... and meanwhile, here's Kelsey Grammer singing David Bowie at karaoke!

Pretty great time with Kelsey Grammer last night . . . TMZ's not doing anyone any favors, but he killed this song and he killed My Way too :) https://t.co/M4GvCn3ypt — Casual Encounters (@CEKaraoke) August 1, 2018

Hillary Clinton is teaming up with Steven Spielberg's company Amblin Television to adapt a book called The Woman's Hour. It's about suffragettes. It's Hillary's first ex-producer role.