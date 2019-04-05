Hollywood Stories: Beyonce to Partner with Adidas to Continue Her Ivy Park Brand

Beyonce announced she is partnering with Adidas to create new shoes and apparel to relaunch her brand Ivy Park. Beyonce stated, “This is the partnership of a lifetime for me. Adidas has had tremendous success in pushing creative boundaries. We share a philosophy that puts creativity, growth and social responsibility at the forefront business.”

Beyonce Signs Adidas Deal to Launch Sneakers and Apparel https://t.co/Fv2bUANbCr — TMZ (@TMZ) April 4, 2019

Hilaria Baldwin took to Instagram saying she is most likely experiencing a miscarriage. She captioned, “I always promised myself that if I were to get pregnant again, I would share the news with you guys pretty early, even if that means suffering a public loss. I think it’s important to show the truth, because my job is to help people by being real and open. “

Billboard Music Awards Nominees came out yesterday and Cardi B leads the nominations with 21! Drake and Post Malone are tied for second at 17 nominations each.