Hollywood Stories: Beyonce Performs for an Indian Wedding

The Grammy Nominee list is out and Kendrick Lamar leads the nominees with eight thanks to his work on the “Black Panther” album. Drake is next with seven nomination. The Grammy’s will air on CBS on February 10th. Check the full list of nominees here:

Ariana Grande’s 93 year old grandmother aka Nona got a tattoo on her left index finger with the word “Ciccio”. Ciccio is the nickname of Nona’s late husband Frank Grande. Word has it the Nona didn’t even flinch during the tattoo process!

Beyonce performed at a pre wedding party for the daughter of India’s richest man! She looked absolutely stunning in the photos she posted on her Instagram!! There is still no word on how much she was paid for her performance.