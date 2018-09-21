Hollywood Stories: Beyonce Practices 'Extreme Witchcraft'???

Is Beyonce practicing "extreme witchcraft"? And Kanye West warns people not to talk about his wife on social media. Plus, hear William Shatner's new Christmas song and more!

One of Beyonce's former drummers, a woman named Kimberly Thompson, has requested a restraining order against her because she believes Beyonce practices "extreme witchcraft." She claims, according to a lawsuit, that Beyonce has been using her magic to run surveilance, tap Thompson's phone, and control her finances... though it's unclear why she believes that Beyonce would even be interested in her finances. She also claims that Beyonce harmed her kitten to the point of the kitten dying The temporary restraining order was denied by a judge, most likely because of the rantings about witchcraft.

Kanye West felt the need to unload on some people, so he did it in a series of Instagram videos. The targets of his displeasure were Drake, Nick Cannon, and Tyson Beckford. He's mad at Drake over rumors that his wife Kim Kardashian had an affair with him, and he thinks that people should respect that he is now married to Kim, and they shouldn't talk about her.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are lawyering up in order to get a prenup before they get married.

The annual Hollywood Reporter list of the 100 most powerful people in entertainment includes the ever-present Oprah, Donald Glover, Ellen DeGeneres, Jennifer Lawrence, King LeBron James, and Tom Cruise. Number one is Disney CEO Bob Iger.

Carrie Underwood got her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame yesterday.

William Shatner has drawn a line in the sand, with a song called "Shatner Bells."

Of all the people to bring to your prom in the shape of a cut out, a girl from a Pennsylvania high school brought a cut out of Danny DeVito to her prom. Word got around, it went viral, and she ended up going on The Talk and they surprised her with the real Danny DeVito.