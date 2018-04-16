Hollywood Stories: Beyonce Reunites With Destiny's Child

Beychella was lit! Plus, "Uncle Jesse" is now a dad, while John Cena and Nikki Bella call it quits. More in today's Hollywood Stories with Christine Lee!

R. Lee Emery has died at age 74. He was ~always the Drill Sergeant! He was in Full Metal Jacket, Toy Story, etc.

R. Lee Emery - War Face. pic.twitter.com/6CGgMui2tM — Bryan Hogan (@BryanPWHogan) April 16, 2018



An SUV that Will Ferrell was riding in flipped over. He wasn’t seriously injured, but two other passengers in the chauffeured car were hospitalized.

Will Ferrell recovering after car accident; actor was passenger in SUV that flipped on freeway: https://t.co/ZU48pZDTcf @TVMarci has the story. pic.twitter.com/nZ6yjrJlFs — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 14, 2018

ABC has confirmed the all athlete cast of Dancing With The Stars including Johnny Damon (dancing with Emma Slater), Adam Rippon (with Jenna Johnson), Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (with Lindsay Arnold) and Tonya Harding (with Sasha Farber). The new season begins April 30.

Get ready for the most competitive season yet. Meet the celebrities of #DWTS: Athletes! pic.twitter.com/mrev2CO7EL — Dancing with the Stars (@DancingABC) April 13, 2018

Ben Stiller and Robert DeNiro were hilarious on SNL!

Robert Mueller (Robert De Niro) has a few questions for President Trump's lawyer, Michael Cohen (Ben Stiller). #SNL pic.twitter.com/Qt395ORCAn — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) April 15, 2018

Justin Bieber was at a Coachella party and he saw a guy start choking a woman! So he swooped in and punched the guy in the face and told him to let the woman go!

Justin Bieber reportedly punched a man in the face after he saw him choking a woman at a Coachella party https://t.co/KiegKoOymA — Us Weekly (@usweekly) April 16, 2018

And OMG! Beyonce reunited with Destiny's Child at Coachella and it was lit!!!

John Stamos and Cailtin McHugh had their son, Billy! And following Greek tradition, he was named Billy after John’s father.

From now on, the best part of me will always be my wife and my son. Welcome Billy Stamos (named after my father) #NotJustanUncleAnymore #Overjoyed pic.twitter.com/eWtCpJJDTZ — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) April 16, 2018

John Cena and Nikki Bella have broken up! She wanted kids and he didn’t.

Nikki Bella and John Cena's Disagreement Over Kids Potentially Created Rift in Relationshiphttps://t.co/l4I6y4A393 pic.twitter.com/FUEAEAkj0r — WWE on PopCulture (@WWEonPopCulture) April 16, 2018

Huey Lewis and the News have cancelled all upcoming shows because Huey has lost his earing due to an inner-ear disorder. He says, “I’m gonna concentrate on getting better and hope that one day soon I can perform again.”

Huey Lewis cancels 2018 tour dates due to hearing loss https://t.co/f8yEwORTSI pic.twitter.com/V85W9j9hox — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) April 13, 2018

The Rock’s new moive Rampage was #1 at box office this weekend!