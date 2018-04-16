Photo by Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup/Sipa USA

Hollywood Stories: Beyonce Reunites With Destiny's Child

April 16, 2018
Christine Lee
Entertainment
Features
Hollywood Stories
Shows

Beychella was lit! Plus, "Uncle Jesse" is now a dad, while John Cena and Nikki Bella call it quits. More in today's Hollywood Stories with Christine Lee! 

R. Lee Emery has died at age 74. He was ~always the Drill Sergeant! He was in Full Metal Jacket, Toy Story, etc. 


An SUV that Will Ferrell was riding in flipped over. He wasn’t seriously injured, but two other passengers in the chauffeured car were hospitalized.

ABC has confirmed the all athlete cast of Dancing With The Stars including Johnny Damon (dancing with Emma Slater), Adam Rippon (with Jenna Johnson), Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (with Lindsay Arnold) and Tonya Harding (with Sasha Farber). The new season begins April 30. 

Ben Stiller and Robert DeNiro were hilarious on SNL!

Justin Bieber was at a Coachella party and he saw a guy start choking a woman! So he swooped in and punched the guy in the face and told him to let the woman go!

And OMG! Beyonce reunited with Destiny's Child at Coachella and it was lit!!! 

John Stamos and Cailtin McHugh had their son, Billy! And following Greek tradition, he was named Billy after John’s father.

John Cena and Nikki Bella have broken up! She wanted kids and he didn’t.

Huey Lewis and the News have cancelled all upcoming shows because Huey has lost his earing due to an inner-ear disorder. He says, “I’m gonna concentrate on getting better and hope that one day soon I can perform again.”



The Rock’s new moive Rampage was #1 at box office this weekend! 

 

 

hollywood stories
