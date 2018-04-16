Hollywood Stories: Beyonce Reunites With Destiny's Child
Beychella was lit! Plus, "Uncle Jesse" is now a dad, while John Cena and Nikki Bella call it quits. More in today's Hollywood Stories with Christine Lee!
R. Lee Emery has died at age 74. He was ~always the Drill Sergeant! He was in Full Metal Jacket, Toy Story, etc.
R. Lee Emery - War Face. pic.twitter.com/6CGgMui2tM— Bryan Hogan (@BryanPWHogan) April 16, 2018
An SUV that Will Ferrell was riding in flipped over. He wasn’t seriously injured, but two other passengers in the chauffeured car were hospitalized.
Will Ferrell recovering after car accident; actor was passenger in SUV that flipped on freeway: https://t.co/ZU48pZDTcf @TVMarci has the story. pic.twitter.com/nZ6yjrJlFs— Good Morning America (@GMA) April 14, 2018
ABC has confirmed the all athlete cast of Dancing With The Stars including Johnny Damon (dancing with Emma Slater), Adam Rippon (with Jenna Johnson), Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (with Lindsay Arnold) and Tonya Harding (with Sasha Farber). The new season begins April 30.
Get ready for the most competitive season yet. Meet the celebrities of #DWTS: Athletes! pic.twitter.com/mrev2CO7EL— Dancing with the Stars (@DancingABC) April 13, 2018
Ben Stiller and Robert DeNiro were hilarious on SNL!
Robert Mueller (Robert De Niro) has a few questions for President Trump's lawyer, Michael Cohen (Ben Stiller). #SNL pic.twitter.com/Qt395ORCAn— Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) April 15, 2018
Justin Bieber was at a Coachella party and he saw a guy start choking a woman! So he swooped in and punched the guy in the face and told him to let the woman go!
Justin Bieber reportedly punched a man in the face after he saw him choking a woman at a Coachella party https://t.co/KiegKoOymA— Us Weekly (@usweekly) April 16, 2018
And OMG! Beyonce reunited with Destiny's Child at Coachella and it was lit!!!
.@Beyonce brings out @S_C_ and Destiny's Child for historic #Coachella headlining set https://t.co/7sW6tmldyI pic.twitter.com/PXZ0pFmOc1— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) April 16, 2018
John Stamos and Cailtin McHugh had their son, Billy! And following Greek tradition, he was named Billy after John’s father.
From now on, the best part of me will always be my wife and my son. Welcome Billy Stamos (named after my father) #NotJustanUncleAnymore #Overjoyed pic.twitter.com/eWtCpJJDTZ— John Stamos (@JohnStamos) April 16, 2018
John Cena and Nikki Bella have broken up! She wanted kids and he didn’t.
Nikki Bella and John Cena's Disagreement Over Kids Potentially Created Rift in Relationshiphttps://t.co/l4I6y4A393 pic.twitter.com/FUEAEAkj0r— WWE on PopCulture (@WWEonPopCulture) April 16, 2018
Huey Lewis and the News have cancelled all upcoming shows because Huey has lost his earing due to an inner-ear disorder. He says, “I’m gonna concentrate on getting better and hope that one day soon I can perform again.”
Huey Lewis cancels 2018 tour dates due to hearing loss https://t.co/f8yEwORTSI pic.twitter.com/V85W9j9hox— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) April 13, 2018
The Rock’s new moive Rampage was #1 at box office this weekend!
THANK U so much everyone ‘round the -- for making RAMPAGE a strong #1 MOVIE IN THE WORLD. $150M weekend and my biggest opening ever in CHINA ($55M). Raising a glass -- tonight to the A- CinemaScore that fans give the film. You guys ROCK. Pun intended lol. #AudienceFirst #RAMPAGE— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 16, 2018