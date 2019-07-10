Hollywood Stories: Beyonce's Diamond-Dripping Look at The Lion King Premiere
Beyonce slayed at the premiere of The Lion King. Plus, The Masked Singer's latest costumes have been revealed, and can you believe American Pie is 20 years old??? This and more in today's Hollywood Stories.
The premiere of The Lion King was a star-studded L.A. event, but Beyonce stole the show. She and her daughter Blue Ivy showed up dripping in diamonds, and Beyonce also dropped the new single called "Spirit," off an upcoming album that's all music curated from The Lion King. The Lion King hits theaters July 19th.
There is a Connecticut native on Love Island. 21-year-old Alana Morrison is from New Haven, she's a student, and like every other contestant on the show she's gorgeous. If you haven't watched, the whole point of Love Island is for everyone to pair up with somebody else, and then witness all the drama that ensues.
aaaaand the day is HERE!! We’ll keep it short: TONIGHT. 8 PM. ALANA. LOVE ISLAND USA. CBS TV. Come for Alana and stay for the dramaaaaa. Show your support tonight by hastagging #TeamAlana if/when you post! Tune in ----------#LoveIsland #LoveIslandUSA
Rip Torn passed away yesterday at 88 years old. We loved him in Airplane! and The Larry Sanders Show and Men In Black. And who could forget him in Dodgeball?
Ariana Grande admitted her relationship with Pete Davidson was a little impetuous. She said "it was frivolous and fun and insane and highly unrealistic. And I loved him. And at the same time, I didn't know him." That's pretty profound!
Jason Biggs wants everyone to know he was NOT aroused during his career defining scene in American Pie. "I wasn’t aroused, obviously, so it was kind of more like [my penis> was against it. It wasn’t in it, if you will." We can't believe American Pie is 20 years old today.
"American Pie" was released 20 years ago today, and we've never looked at pie the same way again. Jason Biggs, Eugene Levy and others look back on that scene. https://t.co/OQFdyqPWfB— New York Times Arts (@nytimesarts) July 9, 2019
The costumes for season two of The Masked Singer have been revealed. This season, there's going to be an egg, a flamingo, a leopard, and a skeleton at the very least. The judges-- Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, and Nicole Scherzinger-- are back, along with host Nick Cannon. The whole thing kicks off September 25th on Fox.
Mariah Carey says she's only been with five guys. She said "I'm kind of a prude honestly, compared to most others in the field."
Meet our August cover ⭐️, you *def* know her. @MariahCarey has seen your memes. She’s read the DMs. She knows all you want for Christmas is her. But the icon is here to remind you what it took to wear the crown—and why she’s never giving it up. -- https://t.co/9ULelnqdx1 pic.twitter.com/trhm9JDQEU— Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) July 9, 2019
Netflix is losing Friends next year. The show moving to another streaming service called HBO Max.
Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul were teasing an upcoming announcement on social media, and everyone thought they were getting back together for Breaking Bad. But no, they were just releasing their new liquor. Too bad it wasn't meth!
Three years ago we sat in a sushi bar in New York. Talking about life and what we could possibly do down the road together. We had the time of our lives while shooting Breaking Bad and truly built a very special bond. Knowing that we couldn’t share the screen for quite a while - our thoughts turned to a new project. We sipped cocktails and thought about what it should be. The younger one looked at his drink and said, you know what we should do? We should do a really special Mezcal. The older one said, you mean the liquor with a worm at the bottom? Nah, that was just some bullshit gimmick, I mean real, artesanal Mezcal made by hand in Mexico. After that dinner we couldn’t get the idea out of our heads. So, we started traveling to Oaxaca to see if we could find it, and we mean it had to be “it,” something so damn good even people who don’t think they like Mezcal will love it. It had to be perfect or we weren’t going to do it. We searched high and low all over Oaxaca, met incredible people along the way and after a beautiful yet grueling search throughout that majestic landscape we believed we may have found our place. Our Mezcal. It was on a dirt-road, in a tiny village, hours away from the center of town, we found it and it was perfect. Holy shit it was perfect. We looked at each other and just simply nodded. This is it. We named it Dos Hombres - two guys on a quest. It’s been a long and crazy journey and we couldn’t be happier to share this with you and the rest of the world. We are crazy about the taste, the aroma, and the versatility of this smokey, age-old alcohol. Try it, and let us know what you think. We are certain you will love it. Well, that’s our story. What’s yours? Go to doshombres.com to get a bottle of your own. Follow us at @Doshombres and @Mezcal to hear more about Mezcal and Dos Hombres. — AP & BC
The golden buzzer was employed last night on America's Got Talent by Julianne Hough, who was blown away by 12-year-old Luke Islam, singing one of the songs from from Waitress.