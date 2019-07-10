Hollywood Stories: Beyonce's Diamond-Dripping Look at The Lion King Premiere

Beyonce slayed at the premiere of The Lion King. Plus, The Masked Singer's latest costumes have been revealed, and can you believe American Pie is 20 years old??? This and more in today's Hollywood Stories.

The premiere of The Lion King was a star-studded L.A. event, but Beyonce stole the show. She and her daughter Blue Ivy showed up dripping in diamonds, and Beyonce also dropped the new single called "Spirit," off an upcoming album that's all music curated from The Lion King. The Lion King hits theaters July 19th.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 10, 2019 at 12:06am PDT

There is a Connecticut native on Love Island. 21-year-old Alana Morrison is from New Haven, she's a student, and like every other contestant on the show she's gorgeous. If you haven't watched, the whole point of Love Island is for everyone to pair up with somebody else, and then witness all the drama that ensues.

Rip Torn passed away yesterday at 88 years old. We loved him in Airplane! and The Larry Sanders Show and Men In Black. And who could forget him in Dodgeball?

Dodgeball - If you can dodge a wrench you can dodge a ball

Ariana Grande admitted her relationship with Pete Davidson was a little impetuous. She said "it was frivolous and fun and insane and highly unrealistic. And I loved him. And at the same time, I didn't know him." That's pretty profound!

Jason Biggs wants everyone to know he was NOT aroused during his career defining scene in American Pie. "I wasn’t aroused, obviously, so it was kind of more like [my penis> was against it. It wasn’t in it, if you will." We can't believe American Pie is 20 years old today.

"American Pie" was released 20 years ago today, and we've never looked at pie the same way again. Jason Biggs, Eugene Levy and others look back on that scene.

The costumes for season two of The Masked Singer have been revealed. This season, there's going to be an egg, a flamingo, a leopard, and a skeleton at the very least. The judges-- Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, and Nicole Scherzinger-- are back, along with host Nick Cannon. The whole thing kicks off September 25th on Fox.

Preview: TV's Number One New Show Is Back | Season 2 | THE MASKED SINGER

Mariah Carey says she's only been with five guys. She said "I'm kind of a prude honestly, compared to most others in the field."

Meet our August cover ⭐️, you *def* know her. @MariahCarey has seen your memes. She's read the DMs. She knows all you want for Christmas is her. But the icon is here to remind you what it took to wear the crown—and why she's never giving it up.

Netflix is losing Friends next year. The show moving to another streaming service called HBO Max.

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul were teasing an upcoming announcement on social media, and everyone thought they were getting back together for Breaking Bad. But no, they were just releasing their new liquor. Too bad it wasn't meth!

The golden buzzer was employed last night on America's Got Talent by Julianne Hough, who was blown away by 12-year-old Luke Islam, singing one of the songs from from Waitress.