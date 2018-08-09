Hollywood Stories: The Big Oscar Shakeup

Big changes in store for the next Oscars, plus baby news from Carrie Underwood, things get worse between Brad and Angelina, and more Hollywood Stories...

In an attempt to boost sagging ratings for the Oscars, the Academy has taken some pretty dramatic steps. They are promising a three hour show, they're going to move the less-interesting awards to the commercial breaks, they're adding what's pretty much a second Best Picture category, which is going to be Outstanding Achievement in Popular Film. In other words, the Academy-- which has long prided itself on not giving awards to popular movies but quality movies-- is superceding its history to recognize the most popular movies of the year.

Denise Richards is joining Bravo's Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Adding the 47-year-old seems like a pretty good decision... we think she'll fit right in.

Brad Pitt says he's given Angelina Jolie $9 million since their split. Angelina responded with "A loan is not child support," because Brad gave her an $8 million loan to help with a down payment on a property. It's worth noting, Angelina's net worth is $160 million, but she's very frugal. She doesn't mind flying coach, she shops at thrift stores, buys $24 drugstore makeup... and she demands every penny back from Brad. But she seems to be okay with using his money to get a loan, instead of going to a bank.

TMZ is claiming that their ongoing battle is not really over money, it's about spending time with their kids.

Carrie Underwood and her husband Mike Fisher are having a second baby. She went to Instagram to make their baby announcement.

Omarosa secretly recorded conversations with Donald Trump at the White House. It blew up Twitter yesterday, but people who have heard the recording say they're pretty innocuous, just little conversations here and there.

Cher is the BEST part of Mamma Mia Here We Go Again, and she's promised to release a full album of Abba covers. She just released her first tease, "Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!":

Richard Gere, 64, and his wife of five years Alejandra Silva, 35, are expecting a baby.

Kevin Hart surprised 18 kids with $600,000 in college scholarships, as part of his From The Hart charity. And he said there's more where that came from.

Tamron Hall-- so talented, so nice, so beautiful-- was one of the women who exited NBC when Matt Lauer was still there. Now, she's coming back to morning television with her own show, airing at 9am on ABC. That means she's going up against Megyn Kelly.

Kelly Clarkson has a 4-year-old daughter, River Rose, whose favorite singer is Chris Martin. Her favorite song by Coldplay is "Yellow"... and here she is, trying to sing it: