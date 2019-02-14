Hollywood Stories: Bill Cosby a 'Political Prisoner'?

Bill Cosby pens a bizarre new letter, Miranda Lambert gets kicked out of a restaurant, and why did Will Smith turn down The Matrix? Find out in today's Hollywood Stories.

A bizarre new letter was released by Bill Cosby from prison. Cosby called himself a political prisoner, comparing himself to Martin Luther King Jr. and Gandhi and Nelson Mandela. He goes on to say that he has no remorse and "will never have any remorse." He goes on to blame the district attorney and the judge for his prosecution.

Miranda Lambert got kicked out of a restaurant in Nashville. Shewas eating her steak dinner, and got into this huge argument with another patron. Miranda got out of her chair, took the salad from the guy's plate, and dumped it in his lap. The cops were called in as an assault, but in the end nobody decided to press charges (probably a wise decision).

Jussie Smollett recorded an interview for Good Morning America. The Empire actor is opening up about the racist/ homophobic attack he went through, and about the most recent problem he's experiencing after the attack-- social media haters who don't believe his story.

Video of Jussie Smollett&#039;s message to LBGTQ community after alleged attack | GMA

Ariana Grande made waves because she refused to show up at the GRAMMYs because the one producer who's been known to push people around, pushed the wrong person, so Ariana told him "thank u, next." Speaking of that song, she also said recently she was prepared for a relationship change before the song dropped... because she recorded three versions of it.

Video of Ariana Grande &quot;thank u, next&quot; Interview

Let's hear those other versions!

The feature length Breaking Bad movie will be a sequel revolving around Aaron Paul's character Jesse Pinkman. Netflix will have first run rights, and the movie will then go to AMC.

Michelle Obama released some screenshots that she was texting her mom after appearing on the GRAMMYs, and her mom asked if she got to talk to all the celebrities. Michelle told her mom she's a celebrity, too, and her mom texted back "Yeah, sure honey." Leave it to mom to put things in perspective.

Will Smith said on YouTube that he wanted to be in The Matrix as Keanu Reeves' character Neo, but he turned it down because "there's a fine line between genius and crazy" and he said the Wachowski siblings crossed over into crazy territory during the pitch. He re-enacted what the pitch was like.

Video of Why I Turned Down The Matrix | STORYTIME

Smith turned down The Matrix and eventually did Wild, Wild West instead. Maybe he's regretting that decision now?