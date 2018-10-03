Hollywood Stories: Billy Baldwin's Plan For Hailey & Justin's Wedding

Hailey Baldwin's uncle has a unique idea on who to invite as his plus one to her wedding to Justin Bieber. Plus, who's the most dangerous ceelbrity on the web, according to McAfee? Find out in today's Hollywood Stories!

Justin Bieber is now referring to Hailey Baldwin as his wife. It seems they got married, but did it quietly... with no prenup. Everyone's assuming a full ceremony will come next, and Billy Baldwin (Hailey's uncle) is considering auctioning off his plus one to the wedding for charity.

Cybersecurity firm McAfee has crowned Ruby Rose as the most dangerous celebrity on the internet, meaning she's the one most likely to lead users to websites that carry viruses and malware. It used to be Kim Kardashian, in years past.

You should be careful clicking on suspicious links online, especially on ones about celebrities named by @McAfee as the most dangerous on the internet. This article is an exception: https://t.co/KsT57PhVW6 — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) October 2, 2018

The promo for The Conners has been released, without Roseanne. Here it is:

Video of The Conners (ABC) Promo HD - Roseanne Spinoff

In addition to The Conners, John Goodman will play a lead role in an HBO comedy called The Righteous Gemstones, about a family of televangelists. He could be great, though.

According to a new profile in GQ, Johnny Depp smokes hand rolled cigarettes. But this is the bizarre part-- he has an assistant scribble out health warnings on the tobacco package. So he can read the warnings that come on a package of cigarettes, only hand-written to match the hand-rolled cigarettes.

Chris Hemsworth got super thin for his role in In The Heart Of The Sea, which is where the photo of him looking extremely thin came from. People thought he was sick, but it turns out he just lost weight for the role.

Just tried a new diet/training program called "Lost At Sea". Wouldn't recommend it.. #IntheHeartoftheSea pic.twitter.com/y89McNuiiV — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) November 22, 2015

Hemsworth also said he feels gross about his wealth, and he doesn't want it to affect his kids and make them believe they're previelidged. Well Chris, here is how to make them feel not privileged-- get in debt up to your eyeballs, send your kids off to school, and tell them that they can't purchase anything until next Thursday. That's called the Christine Lee method!

Happy #MeanGirlsDay! It's Wednesday, and October 3rd, so this is a double whammy reference from the movie. Rock your best pink wardrobe to celebrate!