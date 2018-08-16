Hollywood Stories: Brad Pitt's Getting How Much Time With His Kids?...

Brad Pitt is getting a LOT of time to spend with his kids, Emmy co-host Colin Jost doesn't like award shows, and more Hollywood Stories...

Hey parents-- how many hours a day would you say that you spend with your kids in their younger years? A judge has said that Angelina Jolie must allow soon-to-be-ex-husband Brad Pitt more visitation with their six kids, before the court will sign off on a permanent arrangement. Jolie has now given Pitt four hours of custody every other day on school days, and 12 every other day on non-school days. That's a lot of hours!

Meghan Markle's relationship with her father was complicated long before she married Prince Harry, and as Thomas Markle continues to talk about his famous daughter, Royal fans have pointed out that he was noticeably absent from her first wedding.

Emmys co-host Colin Jost is not a fan of award shows. He thinks they take themselves way too seriously.... he wants to make them more fun. This actually may work to our benefit, because he also wants to cut the runtime down.

Ellen DeGeneres is expanding her empire with the help of Wal-Mart. She is launching a women's clothing line called EV1 that will focus on denim, as well as t-shirts, sneakers, accessories, and more. She said EV1 promotes kindness and love and diversity... the full line will be available on WalMart.com.

Cool. Fun. Stylish. -- Three words that describe both Ellen DeGeneres and her new clothing line. Available Sept. 10, only at Walmart. https://t.co/krEVXI50Ho — Walmart (@Walmart) August 15, 2018

Ariana Grande was on Carpool Karaoke with James Corden, and her impressions of Celine Dion was so good you'd think Celine was in the car with them.

Video of Ariana Grande Carpool Karaoke

Some people are getting all fired up over Jim Carrey's political paintings. He said he's taking some time away from Hollywood because he didn't want to be in the business anymore, and didn't like what was happening with corporations taking over, so he's spending his time channeling his own art.

Rap legend Fat Joe walked out of Ruth's Chris Steakhouse in Greensboro, North Carolina last week, when one of his entourage's outfits-- a track suit and a Givency t-shirt-- was deemed non-compliant with their strict dress code. Ruth's Chris offered them a private dining area, but they declined.

Tom Arnold was on Celebrity Apprentice a while back, and he's been talking about some tapes that are going around which incriminate Donald Trump. He mentioned it again on Jimmy Kimmel's show.