Hollywood Stories: Breaking News From The World Of Reality TV

All the reality TV news you could ask for in today's Hollywood Stories!

Bachelorette news! Becca K had a pretty traumatic experience on the last season of The Bachelor, she was put through the wringer by Arie Luyendyk Jr... but she's already announced she's engaged again! The upcoming season of The Bachelorette will reveal who she chooses. Let's just hope she doesn't pull an Arie and pick a guy, then change her mind and pick somebody else...

Video of Watch &#039;Bachelorette&#039; Becca Break Arie&#039;s Heart in First Promo

Jared and Ashley I. from The Bachelor universe are dating, which is weird, because it feels like they're brother and sister... they look alike and they've been friends for a long time.

Video of Ashley I&#039;s The Story of Us | Ashley &amp; Jared

Brynn Cartelli of Longmeadow, MA has won The Voice. She's the youngest winner in series history at only 15 years old. Congratulations!

Maddie Poppe and Adam Rippon were both on Good Morning America, and Adam revealed something very important about winning one of these shows: "You'd be surprised that being America's sweetheart doesn't pay anything."

Video of &#039;DWTS&#039; champ Adam Rippon and &#039;American Idol&#039; winner Maddie Poppe talk victories

They don't make any money... it's all in the endorsements afterwards.

Big Brother fans should mark June 27th on their calendars, because that's when BB20 fires up again.

Video of Big Brother - Season 20 (Preview)

Mama June has been "emotionally eating," and she's apparently back up from a size 4 to a size 12. 12 is not bad, but that's a dramatic increase from 4 in less than a year...

Video of &#039;Season 2 Returns&#039; Official Trailer | Mama June: From Not to Hot | WE tv

Shark Tank is teaming up with Shark Week, and all the Sharks-- Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Daymond John, and Robert Herjavec -- will swim with ACTUAL sharks on Sunday July 22nd.