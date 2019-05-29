Hollywood Stories: Britney Spears Does Her OWN Videos

Britney Spears snaps back at social media critics. Plus, get a preview of Kanye West's David Letterman episode, why Kit Harington is in rehab here in Connecticut, and more Hollywood Stories.

Britney Spears is back at it again on Instagram. She said in a deleted-- and then re-posted-- video yesterday, that she makes her own videos and anyone who thinks someone else does it for her is wrong. She shared a video of herself dancing and modeling different outfits.

---------- A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on May 28, 2019 at 1:13pm PDT

Kanye West gets candid about being bipolar on David Letterman's Netflix show. Kanye said "if you want these crazy ideas, and these crazy stages, this crazy music, in this crazy way of thinking, there's a chance it might come from a crazy person."

Video of Kanye West Styles Dave | My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman | Netflix

Thanks to Buzzfeed.com, you can find a famous person who died the year you were born. Their list stretches from Oscar winner George Arliss in 1946, to Apple founder Steve Jobs in 2011. Christine looked hers up, and it was Frank Capra who died that year.

Game Of Thrones star Kit Harington secretly checked in to a luxury rehab for stress and alcohol use ahead of HBO series ending, which really hit him hard. He's at a facility right here in Connecticut, and we had heard that he had shown up at RJ Julia in Madison, which now makes sense. The luxury facility costs $120,000 per month. Kit is still here in Connecticut, and we wish him well.

Miley Cyrus apparently loves getting TSA pat-downs. She said "they're getting very sensitive with the pat-downs, and I'm kind of, like, into it." Yeah, but they should not use their tongues.

Spoilers for Avengers Endgame: Thor (Chris Hemsworth) spent five years sitting around drinking and eating, and so he got really fat in the film. Thor was supposed to go from his fat, sloppy self to his old, sexy self halfway through the movie, but Hemsworth didn't want to. So for the last half of Endgame, Thor gets his hammer back and he becomes himself again, but he stays overweight and still kicks ass. So Hemsworth claims that storyline change was his idea.

The Bachelorette is airing now on ABC, and we're also in the middle of severe weather with thunderstorms and tornadoes rolling through parts of the country. A weather man in Ohio broke into programming during the Bachelorette, and then he freaked out when he checked his social media to find all the Bachelorette viewerers who were mad he "had the nerve" to interrupt the show.