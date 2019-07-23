Hollywood Stories: Is Britney Spears Engaged Again?

What's up with Britney's eye-catching new ring? Plus, we mourn the end of "Bughead," a Bachelorette contestant may have a famous new admirer, and more Hollywood Stories.

Britney Spears was spotted with an especially sparkly rock on that finger last night on the red carpet for the premiere of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. She was there with her boyfriend Sam Sam Asghari, and now the world is speculating that she might be engaged again.

Our first premiere ⭐️ @samasghari A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Jul 22, 2019 at 7:34pm PDT

Coincidentally, on Watch What Happens Live, Lance Bass told the whole story about when he came out to Britney, and how it related to one of her weddings.

Video of Lance Bass on Coming Out to Britney Spears on Her Wedding Night | WWHL

Fans are losing it across the internet, because they just found out that Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart (AKA "Bughead," AKA Betty and Jughead from Riverdale) broke up after dating for two years. Is it going to affect their onscreen chemistry?

Meghan and Harry wished Prince George a happy birthday on Instagram, and apparently the world was not okay with it because they weren't deferential enough... they didn't say Happy Birthday, Your Royal Highness and people are now really mad at them.

Nicole Kidman was asked about the Keith Urban lyric "She's a maniac in the bed and a brainiac in her head" and she said "It's better than saying God I'm so bored, make an effort, Nicole." Good answer!

Bachelorette World is not all about evil Luke this morning, who was finally axed from the show after the Men Tell All episode... Mike Johnson, one of the fan favorites this past season, is now flirting with Demi Lovato, who isn't making a secret she finds him very attractive.

Video of Could Mike Johnson Be ‘The Bachelor’? Plus, He Reacts to Demi Lovato’s Crush on Him

Ed Sheeran bought the houses on either side of his home to eliminate the noise complaints. What a power move!

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are doing another movie together. They'll star in The Last Duel, the story of a knight and a squire who must duel to the death, after the squire is accused of unsavoury events.

The trailer came out yesterday for A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, with Tom Hanks as Mr. Rogers. It includes a really touching rendition of Mr. Roger's song, as sung by Tom Hanks, which is making us tear up. The movie hits theaters this holiday season.