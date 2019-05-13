Hollywood Stories: Britney Spears "Free Britney" Movement

Steve Harvey’s show “Little Big Shots” is now being replaced by Melissa McCarthy as the host. This comes shortly after Steve’s Talk Show is cancelled and will be replaced by Kelly Clarkson’s talk show.

Britney Spears went to court to address the conservatorship that she has been for the past 11 years. Britney was accompanied by her mom Lynne Spears. Jamie Spears, Britney’s father, has been the conservator since 2008. She checked into a mental facilty in January, but some media reports that she was held against her will to check in.