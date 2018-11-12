Hollywood Stories: Bruno Mars $24K worth of Turkeys to Hawaiian Salavation Army

November 12, 2018
Christine Lee

Bruno Mars is in home state of Hawaii for his 24K Magic World Tour. While Bruno is there he is donating 24K worth of Turkeys donated to the Salvation Army to help the homeless this Thanksgiving season. What a sweet man you are Bruno Mars!

 

The California Wildfires are raging across the state and many homes have been burned to ashes. Some of the Celebrity homes that have been effected are: Camille Grammer, Robin Thicke, ,Fred Durst, Neil Young, Gerard Butler posted a video of his home in Mallibu (Warning Explicit Profanity)

 

 

The new “Grinch” movie stole top spot at the box office this weekend with $66 million! Second place was “ Bohemian Rhapsody” with $30.9 million (up to $100 million in its second week) and in third was the new “Overlord” with $10.1 million.

 

