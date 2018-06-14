Hollywood Stories: Camille Cosby Leaves Bill Behind

Radar Online says Bill Cosby's wife Camille has left him, and she took the staff with her. Even his kids don't visit him anymore... Bill is basically living alone with one employee, as he awaits sentencing in September. Apparently that was just her public face we saw at the trial.

It's hard to believe that although they star as the mom and dad in 2004's The Incredibles (and the new Incredibles 2, which is out today), actors Craig T. Nelson and Holly Hunter had never met until a few months ago! That's crazy... Mr. Incredible and Elastigirl had never met in person.

Video of Craig T. Nelson &amp; Holly Hunter Met After Filming ‘Incredibles 2’

Millie Bobby Brown quit Twitter after being targeted by trolls posting homophobic memes. It's unclear why they went after her, but they involved the hashtag #takedownMillieBobbyBrown. She's 14, you guys.

Tiffany Haddish has confirmed rumors that Sanaa Lathan was the mystery actress who tried to bite Beyonce in the face last year. On an unrelated note, Tiffany told Leonardo DiCaprio she wants to have sex with him as his character in what's eating Gilbert Grape, because his performance was so amazing.

She also has a very specific bucket list...

Oprah said the Royal Wedding was "transformative," and it was incredible to be there. She also said she couldn't believe that people were saying that when Meghan Markle's mom came to Oprah's house, she left laden with gifts. Oprah says she only gave her a yoga mat and a basket of kumquats.

Stefano Gabbana's opinions have landed him in hot water again, this time with Selena Gomez's fanbase (and anyone who has a heart). He posted on Instagram under photos of Selena on the catwalk saying "E proprio brutta," which translates to "She's so ugly." What's wrong with this guy???

Here's the post he commented on:

Gotti is opening in limited release this week, and the music in the movie should be pretty amazing, because Pitbull is involved. He was inspired by what he saw early in the movie's production, and asked first to write a song... and later, to score the entire movie.