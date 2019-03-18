Hollywood Stories: Captain Marvel Tops Box Office in its Second Week

Paris Jackson clapped back on twitter to TMZ. TMZ reported that she was attempting to self harm herself and wound up in the hospital, but Paris says she had some kind of accident. TMZ tweeted the report and Paris replied back saying “f*** you you f****** liars” You tell em honey!

Paris Jackson Hospitalized After Attempted Suicide https://t.co/UIhQ5WnI7Q — TMZ (@TMZ) March 16, 2019

Captain Marvel made another $69.3 million with it easily topping the box office! “Wonder Park” opened at a far second with $16 million!

Why #CaptainMarvel is now assured of ultimately earning $1 billion at the worldwide box office https://t.co/fDJD3nMh3i pic.twitter.com/533glTUMUy — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 18, 2019

Mama June (Honey Boo Boo’s mom) and her boyfriend (Geno Doak) were arrested at an Alabama gas station for possession of crack cocaine and other drug paraphernalia. The phone call was made to authorities because allegedly the two were having a fight. Mama June was also caught with a needle and a pipe.