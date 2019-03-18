Hollywood Stories: Captain Marvel Tops Box Office in its Second Week

March 18, 2019
Christine Lee
Hollywood Stories

Paris Jackson clapped back on twitter to TMZ. TMZ reported that she was attempting to self harm herself and wound up in the hospital, but Paris says she had some kind of accident. TMZ tweeted the report and Paris replied back saying “f*** you you f****** liars” You tell em honey!

 

Captain Marvel made another $69.3 million with it easily topping the box office! “Wonder Park” opened at a far second with $16 million!

 

Mama June (Honey Boo Boo’s mom) and her boyfriend (Geno Doak) were arrested at an Alabama gas station for possession of crack cocaine and other drug paraphernalia. The phone call was made to authorities because allegedly the two were having a fight. Mama June was also caught with a needle and a pipe.

hollywood stories