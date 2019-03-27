Hollywood Stories: Cardi B Claps Back to the Haters About Her Robbing and Drugging Men From Her Past

March 27, 2019
Christine Lee
Hollywood Stories

Jussie Smollett’s case of 16 felony charges have been dropped by the prosecuters and Jussie’s case has been wiped clean! Today said, “Police say they have a mountain of evidence and while the actor walks away clean, Prosecutors say his claim of being a hate crime victim are bogus.”

 

Cardi B admit she used you drug and rob men and people’s reactions were not pretty. They were upset and acting like she should be charged like Bill Cosby. Cardi responded on Instagram saying, “I did what I had to do to survive, I have a past that I can’t change we all do.”

 

Mel B (Scary Spice) claims she slept with Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice) during their Spice Girls era! Mel B said in an interview with Mail on Sunday, “She’s going to hate me for this because she all posh in her country house and her husband. But it’s a fact. It just happened and we just giggled at it and that was it.” Geri has still not commented on it.

