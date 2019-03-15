Hollywood Stories: Cardi B Goes On Rant About Voices In Her Head
March 15, 2019
Lori Laughlin and Olivia Jade have been dropped by their brands. Lori being dropped from Hallmark Channel and Olivia being dropped from Sephora and many more. Check out all the brands that have dropped them after the college admissions scandal.
From Hallmark to Sephora and brands you never heard of (via @toofab)https://t.co/nOrnZeelxz— TMZ (@TMZ) March 15, 2019
Cardi B goes on another Instagram rant, but this time about the voices in her head!
Jussie Smollet has pleaded NOT GUILTY to his 16 felony counts of disorderly conduct by a grand jury. Smollett will be back in court in April.
Jussie Smollett pleaded not guilty on Thursday to 16 felony charges stemming from his claims of a hate crime attack. pic.twitter.com/mUdviPNSgb— TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 15, 2019