Hollywood Stories: Cardi B Leads The MTV VMA Nominees

Cardi B and the Carters lead the pack with their VMA nominations, plus a Bachelorette update and more Hollywood Stories...

Cardi B and the Carters lead the nominations for the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, which were announced yesterday afternoon. Cardi received ten nominations including video, song, and artist of the year. The Carters received eight, including video of the Year, Best collab, and best hip-hop for their eye-popping clip "APE****" released last month. The ceremony goes down Monday August 20th, and voting is open now.

Hometown dates took a back seat when Tia returned to blindside Becca with a shocking admission about her feelings for Colton on The Bachelorette. But here's the thing-- Tia and Colton had only one date together, apparently.

Colton was sent packing by the end of the episode... though ABC wasted no time announcing both Tia and Colton will be on Bachelor in Paradise.

Floyd Mayweather topped the Forbes Celebrity 100 list of the highest paid entertainers, after making $285 million over the past year. George Clooney came in second with $239 million, and Kylie Jenner is third with $166.5 million.

Reese Witherspoon has a new interview show, and she interviewed Dolly Parton, who wrote "I Will Always Love You," the song that was made famous by Whitney Houston. Dolly told Reese about the first time she heard Whitney perform the song on the radio, a moment when she felt she had really made it as a songwriter.

Johnny Depp settled his $25 million lawsuit against his former business managers... and by settled, we mean payed out. Both sides were happy with the terms.

Nickelodeon is reviving the animated kids series Rugrats, with a 26-episode order and a live action film. Production has already begun on the new series.

Ed Sheeran is number one on Pollstar's annual midyear list of top grossing tours over the first six months of 2018. He's made $213.9 million so far, which is a hundred million more than the runner up, Bruno Mars.

Kylie Jenner was on the cover of Forbes magazine as a self-made billionaire, and a lot of people took issue with that because she came from such a wealthy family. Kim Kardashian had her sister's back, saying there's lots of kids born with silver spoons in their mouths who didn't do what Kylie did.