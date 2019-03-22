Hollywood Stories: Cardi B Trademarking her "OKURRR" Catchphrase

Cardi B is making money moves! Cardi is trademarking her “OKURRR” catchphrase and currently filing the paperwork for it! She is trademarking “OKURRR” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office and it would be for “paper goods, namely paper cups and posters”

 

R Kelly is asking permission to fly to Dubai  to perform previously scheduled concerts. R Kelly is asking a judge to grant him permission to fly on a private jet to United Arab Emirates. Highly doubt that R Kelly will come back if they grant him permission to go.

 

David Letterman joined the Ellen Show and he said that he stayed on network television about 10 years too long. Letterman stopped in 2015 after 33 years as a late night host! Ellen disagrees, but Letterman replied with “It turns out nobody had the guts to fire me.”

