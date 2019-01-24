Hollywood Stories: Carrie Underwood Welcomes her Second Baby

January 24, 2019
Christine Lee
Categories: 
Hollywood Stories

Remember when Alec Baldwin got into a fight over a parking spot? Well he was in court yesterday and he plead to second-degree harassment and more serious charges. Alec also agreed to anger management classes.

 

Carrie Underwood just had her baby! Jacob Bryan Fisher was born on Monday making it the second baby between Carrie and her husband NHL’s Michael Fisher. Carrie said in a tweet, “Our hearts are full, our eyes are tired and our lives are forever changed. Life is good”

 

Kate Hudson is raising her 3-month-old daughter Rani Rose with a “genderless approach” because she doesn’t know what her daughter with identify as in the future. Kate said in an interview, “[I didn’t> really change my approach, but there’s a difference. You just raise your kids individually regardless.”

Tags: 
hollywood stories