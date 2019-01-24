Hollywood Stories: Carrie Underwood Welcomes her Second Baby

Remember when Alec Baldwin got into a fight over a parking spot? Well he was in court yesterday and he plead to second-degree harassment and more serious charges. Alec also agreed to anger management classes.

Alec Baldwin pleaded guilty to a violation of harassment following a November altercation over a parking space. He was ordered to take an anger management course and pay a fine. https://t.co/JvaJtn3j7g pic.twitter.com/YPoVIftRE8 — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 23, 2019

Carrie Underwood just had her baby! Jacob Bryan Fisher was born on Monday making it the second baby between Carrie and her husband NHL’s Michael Fisher. Carrie said in a tweet, “Our hearts are full, our eyes are tired and our lives are forever changed. Life is good”

Jacob Bryan Fisher entered the world in the wee hours of the morning on Monday...his mom, dad and big brother couldn’t be happier for God to trust them with taking care of this little miracle! Our hearts are full, our eyes are tired and our lives are forever changed. Life is good pic.twitter.com/Fa2wPbicVe — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) January 23, 2019

Kate Hudson is raising her 3-month-old daughter Rani Rose with a “genderless approach” because she doesn’t know what her daughter with identify as in the future. Kate said in an interview, “[I didn’t> really change my approach, but there’s a difference. You just raise your kids individually regardless.”