Hollywood Stories: Celebrities Who Believe In Aliens

You might be surprised to learn which pop stars believe in aliens! Plus, Selena Gomez is the third most-followed person on Instagram... even without the app. And Baby Shark is going on tour... you can get the details in today's Hollywood Stories.

A list of celebrities who believe in aliens includes William Shatner, Kesha, Megan Fox, Fox Demi Lovato, Katy Perry, and Nick Jonas. It might not be that crazy... the New York Times and The Washington Post have both reported that Navy pilots have been seeing hovering, saucer-shaped aircraft that they cannot explain.

11 Celebrities Who Believe in Aliens & Think You Should, Too https://t.co/AHbUCLUizN — People (@people) June 13, 2019

Selena Gomez is the third most-followed person on Instagram, but she doesn't even have it on her phone anymore. She got rid of Instagram, because she says it wasn't good for her to use it all the time, but she has it on a friend's phone when she need to log on.

Justin Bieber admitted he wasn't serious about fighting Tom Cruise, he was just having fun.

Damn Tom this didn’t go as planned https://t.co/C2cXfVHZyM — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 10, 2019

The crazy-catchy "Baby Shark" is hitting the road for a 100 day live tour. Better get your tickets soon!