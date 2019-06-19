Hollywood Stories: Celebrities Who Won't Take Selfies Anymore

Jim Carrey is the latest to join a growing list of celebrities who don't want to sign autographs or take a selfie. Plus, Spongebob Squarepants truns 20 years old, Maren Morris explains why she did Playboy, and more Hollywood Stories.

Social media culture is starting a new trend, where famous people no longer want to take photos with fans or sign autographs, because it's become more about bragging rights on Instagram than about sharing a moment.

Jim Carrey is the latest, saying he flat out refuses to take photos with people now, and he doesn't feel bad about it. He doesn't think there's a pressing responsibility to please everyone. He's not unkind to people, but he'd much rather just say hello. Chris Pratt recently said he doesn't take photos with fans for the same reason. Jennifer Lawrence won't do it for safety concern, and she's perfectly fine coming across as rude about it. Emma Watson said she doesn't do it because people posted on social media immediately. Isn't that how it works???

Before we knew Bill Cosby had been drugging and sexually abusing women, he was always lecturing lower and middle class Americans on education, behavior, drugs, parenting, and responsibility. Apparently he's doing the same thing now, behind bars. He's conducting as many as four lectures per week, and has been doing this for three months with up to 100 fellow inmates attending per lecture.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson would you to join them in observing Meat-Free Mondays by not eating meat every Monday.

SpongeBob SquarePants is 20 YEARS OLD, and they're having a big celebration at Comic Con in San Diego this summer. Nickelodeon has released two really cool posters, one that has every character who's ever appeared on the show, and the other with every celebrity who's done a voice over the past 20 years. The list includes Amy Poehler, Andy Samberg, Betty White, Bob Barker, David Bowie, Dee Snider, Dennis Quaid, Ed Asner, Gene Simmons, Henry Winkler, Ian McShane, Jon Hamm, Kristen Wiig... the list goes on and on and on!

According to the New York Post, Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club may be closed for good. MTV is not bringing the show back for a second season.

.@PageSix EXCLUSIVE: Lindsay Lohan is losing her MTV show — and her Mykonos nightclub, @MaraSiegler reports https://t.co/SbyjfZpRzN — Connor Ryan (@connortryan) June 19, 2019

Anderson Cooper probably isn't going to inherit his mother's millions, and he's all right with that. He says he doesn't want to.

Zach Galifianakis was in Justin Bieber's trailer years ago, and ended up with a pair of his udnerwear. Years ago, he tried to give them to his niece, but he said she did not accept them and wasn't into it at all.

The video game Fortnite was almost canceled back in 2011 because a produiction lead didn't think it was good enough to be worth all the internal challenges. He said he's glad he left the project, or it might not have happened.

The issue of Playboy featuring Maren Morris came out yesterday. It includes more PG-13 photos, plus an interview where she doesn't hold back. She said she was inspired to pose by Dolly Parton's iconic 1978 Playboy cover. She said she read about the drama of a wholesome figure being part of a magazine that showcased naked women, and it was such a faux pas in Country Music that she decided to do it herself.

✨I didn’t come to play, BOY...// did one of my favorite interviews in @playboy this month. Photographed, styled, and interviewed by WOMEN for their Gender + Sexuality issue✨https://t.co/vmLt5hEIZu — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) June 18, 2019

James Corden has a year left on his contract, and it's not a given whether he'll re-sign.

Guests on the new season of Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee include Eddie Murphy, Seth Rogen, Ricky Gervais, Matthew Broderick, Jamie Foxx, Martin Short, and Sebastian Maniscalco.

Ashton Kutcher will have nothing to do with MTV's New Punk'd reboot.

I have nothing to do with the new punk’d situation. Hope they get it right. — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) June 18, 2019

On late night tonight: