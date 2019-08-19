Hollywood Stories: Chad Johnson Goes On Twitter Rampage

Chad Johnson is here to wreck Bachelor Nation. Plus a look at Joe Jonas' swanky 30th birthday celebration and more.

Good Boys opened with $21 million, becoming only the second original movie to debut at number one at the box office this year. The other one was Jordan Peele's Us. Good Boys was also the first original R-rated comedy to hit number one in three years.

Video of Good Boys - Red Band Trailer #2

The rumored contestants for the next Dancing With The Stars include Beyonce's mom Tina Knowles, Bachelorette Hannah Brown, Rob Gronkowski, and Hailee Steinfeld. We'd like to see Gronk on Dancing With The Stars.

Kevin Hart raked in $59 million over the past year, enough to make him number one on the list of the world's highest paid comedians. Jerry Seinfeld is number two with $41 million.

Chad Johnson, the bad boy from The Bachelor The Bachelor in Paradise and Bachelorette, is causing problems. He went on a Twitter rampage over the weekend, saying "Just want to take a moment to remind people that Daniel McGuire is the real reason I was kicked off Bachelor in Paradise. Daniel was riding my coattails, as he destroyed those coattails, and now he's gone back to do jack s*** with his life. Suck it Daniel, you dumb maple syrup slut." Is that a dig?

Just want to take a moment to remind people that Daniel Maguire is the real reason I was kicked off Bachelor in Paradise. Daniel was riding my coattails, he destroyed those coattails, and now he’s gone on to do jack shit with his life. Suck it Daniel you dumb maple syrup slut. — Chad Johnson (@realChadJohnson) August 16, 2019

David Hasselhoff's new album includes collaborations with A Flock of Seagulls. This is what we've all been waiting for!

Fans of Stranger Things got to hear Maya Hawke sing "Total Eclipse of the Heart" on Stranger Things, but she's also a singer in real life. She has an upcoming album, and she sounds great!

Video of To Love a Boy

Joe Jonas is entering his 30s in style... shaken not stirred at a James Bond themed party. All three Jonas brothers were dressed up, with Joe in a white tuxedo. Kevin dressed as Blofeld (complete with the cat), and Nick also dressed in dapper style. Their wives all showed up in gorgeous ball gowns.

Poor Chrissy Teigen travels a lot with John Legend, going back and forth to Thailand to visit family. She's on 15 hour plane flights, and apparently when she gets altitude sickness, it can cause her lips to blow up. She posted a picture of her mouth, and her lower lip is completely swollen out, like she got stung by a bee. It looks so painful :(

did u know angioedema can be triggered from altitude sickness? learn something new every day! my lip about to explode. goodbye world pic.twitter.com/3uMfbCJYn5 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 17, 2019

Ed Sheeran's love of ketchup has now raised a lot of dollars for his favorite charity. Ed and Heinz Tomato Ketchup's Tattoo Edition (called Edchup) were auctioned off for charity, and some bottles are going for $2,000. Proceeds are going to Ed's favorite charity, East Anglia Children's Hospices, as well as Rise Against Hunger.

Kim Kardashian is admitting that she owes her entire career to Paris Hilton.