Hollywood Stories: Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Get Married

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger tied the knot, Justin Bieber challenges Tom Cruise to a UFC fight, and Celine Dion stops her concert so a guy could use the bathroom. There's a lot of wild Hollywood Stories today!

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger walked down the aisle in a very lavish ceremony on Saturday June 8th. He's 39, she's 29, and the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver. Chris and Katherine were only engaged for six months, but decided to speed things up because both are devout Christians and decided to abstain from sex until after their marriage.

Darius Rucker said "F*** Tom Hanks, because he was one of the producers of a CNN docuseries called The Nineties, which made no mention of "Cracked Rear View," the album by Hootie and the Blowfish which helped define the decade. You can't mentioned the 90s without mentioning that album.

Video of CNN&#039;s The Nineties - Intro

It's not clear if he was joking, but last night Justin Bieber tweeted "I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you dont take this fight your scared and you will never live it down." Our money is on Tom Cruise.

I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you dont take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite ? — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 10, 2019

Gwyneth Paltrow and her husband Brad Falchuk only live together for days a week, and they're cool with it. She said all her married friends say that the way the couple lives sounds ideal, and they shouldn't change a thing.

The Secret Life of Pets 2 and Dark Phoenix topped the box office this weekend.

Video of The Secret Life Of Pets 2 - The Final Trailer [HD>

Video of Dark Phoenix | Final Trailer [HD> | 20th Century FOX

Celine Dion stopped her final Vegas show on Saturday so one fan could go to the bathroom. She noticed that he left, and when he got back she said "we all waited for you" in front of the crowd of 4,300 people. How embarrassing... it's funny, though. Celine also debuted a new song and she paid tribute to her late husband. she's done over a thousand shows in Vegas.

Celine noticed a guy getting up to pee so she *held the show until he came back* I’m deceased pic.twitter.com/TZFs4cpH4Q — Hilary Hughes (@hilmonstah) June 9, 2019

The 73rd Annual Tony Awards were held yesterday. Ali Stroker won the award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her performance in "Oklahoma!," becoming the first wheelchair user to receive a Tony.