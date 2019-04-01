Hollywood Stories: Chris Rock Makes A Joke On Jussie Smollett

North West (Kim and Kanye’s daughter) is obsessed with Dancer and TV Personality 16 year old Jojo Siwa! So Kim dropped off North at Jojo’s house so Jojo can babysit North. How cute!

 

Chris Rock made a Jussie Smollett joke at the  NAACP Image Awards saying, he doesn’t have respect for Jussie anymore so he is gonna start calling him Jessie cause he doesn’t deserve the “U”. HAHA!!

Stevie Nicks, Def Leppard, Janet Jackson, Radiohead and more went into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Friday night .the edited version of the ceremony will air on HBO on April 27th.

