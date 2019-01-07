Hollywood Stories: Chrissy Metz Denies calling Allison Brie a "B*tch"

Chrissy Metz did an interview on the red carpet yesterday before the Golden Globes and it sounds like Chrissy called Allison Brie a “b*tch” Although Chrissy went to twitter saying that it is fabricated!!! Not sure if this is just a cover up, but Us Weekly ended up deleting the tweet.

 

Brian Dunkleman from Season One of “American Idol” who co-hosted with Ryan Seacrest is lashing out on TMZ for mocking him for being an Uber drive. Brian doesn’t care that drives for Uber because he is doing it to support his five-year old son.

 

The Bachelor is back for its 23rd season tonight on ABC at 8PM! Colton Underwood from season 14 of “The Bachelorette” is the new Bachelor!

