Hollywood Stories: Chrissy Teigen and the Greatest Gift Of All

Kris Jenner gets the ultimate housewarming present, John Cena does an about-face on wanting kids, and more in today's Hollywood Stories...

Chrissy Teigen just gave Kris Jenner a rare champagne vending machine. Kris Jenner just moved into a new mansion in California, and got a great gift from Chrissy Teigen-- a champagne vending machine. This is one of only 16 models in the United States, and it provides a never-ending supply of Moet champagne. It was a custom order and not anyone can purchase one, so just because you have the money to buy one it doesn't mean they'll let you!

John Mayer says Jennifer Lawrence won't give them the time of day. He said "She doesn't want to have anything to do with me. I don't have the greatest track record when it comes to celebrity relationships."

Nikki Bella walked out on him after they were engaged to be married. She wanted kids, but she thought she could give everything up for him, but she realized she couldn't when they were about to have their engagement party.

Now, John Cena has had an epiphany, and he's saying he would love to be a dad!

We can all agree, John Cena and Nikki Bella would make beautiful babies, right?

What did Christine say about Arie Luyendyk Jr not being totally gone from the show??? On The Bachelorette last night, Becca and her guys destroyed cars in Arie's "honor" and brought out rapper Lil Jon to help.

Video of Turn Down with Lil Jon – The Bachelorette

Ocean's 8 is opening up Thursday, and it features an all star cast including Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, and Rihanna. Mindy was apparently so nervous around Rihanna that the pop star called her out on the fact that they were making a movie together. Mindy was also nervous the first time she took her baby to Oprah's house.

Video of Mindy Kaling&#039;s Daughter Had the Perfect Reaction to Entering Oprah&#039;s House

Lance Bass and his husband have found a surrogate, and they're having a baby. He said "I'm very anxious and nervous, but I think it's going to be amazing. Everything is great. It's happening and it's happening quick."

Reese Witherspoon is in talks to do a third Legally Blonde movie.

Sara Gilbert says ABC made the right decision by canceling Roseanne. And TMZ is maintaining that there is going to be announcement, possibly as early as this week, about the show moving on in the form of a spinoff without Roseanne. Think they would kill off Roseanne in that story? Or maybe just do what happened in real life, where she opens her mouth, gets in trouble, and has to leave town?