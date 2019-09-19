Hollywood Stories: Chrissy Teigen Tweets Her Personal Email

Was it really an accident? Maybe, because it interrupted Chrissy's dinner with her mom. Plus, learn the latest out of Bachelor Nation (including some spoilers), and more.

Chrissy Teigen accidently tweeted her personal e-mail address to her 11.7 million followers. She also accidentally posted a follow up video of her getting a FaceTime from a fan, one of many she was getting bombarded while she and her mom were trying to have dinner.

oh my god people are FaceTiming me. was 100% sure this would be a penis but nope just a nice stranger pic.twitter.com/yuPAThQjPf — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 18, 2019

Felicity Huffman was sentenced to 14 days jail for her part in the college admissions scandal, and she's getting some advice from a person who probably knows what she's talking about-- Heidi Fleiss, the Hollywood Madam. Heidi said make sure you have money on the books when you get to jail, because she said she didn't think it was that big a deal until she almost died because of the government-issued toothpaste. If she had money, she would have been able to buy her own toothpaste, and coffee, and tennis shoes. At least Felicity only has to deal with it for 14 days.

Simon Cowell was on Kelly Clarkson's show yesterday, and he said the American Idol dream team was Simon, Randy Jackson, and Paula Abdul, and if he could do it all over again he would bring them back together.

So they're going to bring back Saved By The Bell, and within the context of the show you're going to see Mark-Paul Gosselaar as the governor of California... but apparently Mark was as surprised as we were to learn this information.

Jon Gosselin is speaking out about his ex-wife Kate, and what he's saying is shocking. He did an interview with The Daily Mail and he threw out some crazy allegations about abuse and how manipulative Kate is. He said Kate is a militant mom, who makes her kids work in order to maintain her luxurious lifestyle. He was under a 10 year gag order and now that's finally been lifted.

American Horror Story 1984 aired last night, and it promises to be an 80's slasher movie extravaganza. It has everything-- the van, the kids driving to the summer camp, the soundtrack, and even an aerobics scene at the beginning.

We all know Peter the pilot is the new Bachelor, but there's some other things going on in Bachelor Nation.

First off, we hear Rachel Bilson (Heart of Dixie, The O.C.) is dating Nick Viall. She was on his podcast a few times, and they shared some pictures on Instagram. But she's a single mom, after having a kid with Hayden Christensen, and Nick has grown in his own right, and went from being vilified to being a nicer type of guy. But it seems like she's on a different level than he is.

Jimmy Kimmel swore in the newest Bachelor, just to make everything official.