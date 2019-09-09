Hollywood Stories: Chrissy Teigen vs. Donald Trump

Chrissy Teigen claps back after Donald trump insulted her on Twitter. And is art imitating life on Rosario Dawson's new TV show? Plus, get a first look at Lifetime's College Admissions Scandal movie!

Rosario Dawson has a new show called Briarpatch coming up on USA, and apparently in the show, her character is dating a senator who is wrapped up in all kinds of corruption. In real life, Rosario is dating Corey Booker, a senator who's running for president. Rosario explained the difference between dating someone for the small screen and dating someone who's running for president in real life.

Rosario Dawson talks dating Captain America (Cory Booker) and her real life contrasts with #Briarpatch https://t.co/AQHWJqbPi7 | Variety Studio at #TIFF19 presented by @ATT pic.twitter.com/o98BupqeDj — Variety (@Variety) September 8, 2019

The ladies of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills-- Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne-- walked in Fashion Week over the weekend. And Kyle Richards is going to be in the next iteration of Halloween with Jamie Lee Curtis, because she originally played the little girl in one of the originals.

Real Housewives Runway! RHOBH Cast Walks in Kyle Richards' Debut NYFW Show https://t.co/KqAH8rD9gJ — People (@people) September 9, 2019

Donald Trump took to Twitter to bash MSNBC's #JusticeForAll special. In the process, he called Chrissy Teigen "filthy mouthed" while he was complaining about Lester Holt not giving him enough credit. Trump tagged Lester Holt, but instead of tagging Chrissy directly, he just called her "@JohnLegend's foul mouthed wife." She gave a nice clap back calling him out for not having enough guts to name her directly in his Tweet.

....musician @johnlegend, and his filthy mouthed wife, are talking now about how great it is - but I didn’t see them around when we needed help getting it passed. “Anchor”@LesterHoltNBC doesn’t even bring up the subject of President Trump or the Republicans when talking about.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2019

Bethenny Frankel is giving updates on her Bahamas mission. She's continuing to help down there and calling for donations at drop off points around South Florida. Her disaster relief organization has raised over a million dollars, which is amazing.

The feds want Felicity Huffman in jail for the college admissions scandal. We're predicting she'll get a short sentence, for about a month. And if she goes for a month, that means everybody else is going to serve for a lot longer. Felicity didn't do that much, and hasn't fought the charges like Lori Loughlin has.

Over the weekend, William H Macy wrote a letter to the court how the relationship between Felicity and her daughters was completely destroyed. The irony is, their eldest daughter Sophia wanted to get into a school for acting, which didn't require S.A.T. scores. The school had extended her an audition, but they rescinded after the scandal broke.

There's already a movie coming out about the college admissions scandal, coming Saturday October 12th on Lifetime.