Hollywood Stories: Christina Aguilera Announces Las Vegas Residency

Jussie Smollett was hospitalized after he was attacked and beaten in a hate crime yesterday in Chicago. Jussie was at a Subway at 2AM and once he left the store, two men n ski masks poured chemical on him and allegedly one of the men put a rope around his neck.

Gwyneth Paltrow is being sued for running into a guy on ski slope back in 2016. Gwyneth ran into him and took off. Gwyneth was skiing at the Deer Valley Resort in Utah when she ran into 44 year old man Terry Sanderson who reportedly had serious injuries. He says he was knocked out, suffered four broken ribs, and needed brain surgery. Gwyneth can be paying more than $3 million.



Christina Aguilera has officially announced a Vegas Residency and there are talks that Britney Spears can be a guest star! Christina says, “We’re in Vegas, it’s inevitable. There’s so much history where I’m going and I just feel like calling up all those girls …Lady Gaga is the newest one there. I wanna get the real scope from all of them and be like, ‘What’s it really like?”