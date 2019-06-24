Hollywood Stories: Crazy Man Tries To Steal Halle Berry's House!

June 24, 2019
Christine Lee

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Someone tried to steal Halle Berry's HOUSE? Plus, Toy Story 4 easily tops the box office, Kevin Costner reveals a shocking truth about The Bodyguard, and more Hollywood Stories.

A crazy guy tried to steal Halle Berry's entire house. He showed up with a falsified deed and a locksmith, and was trying to have the locks changed. He even called the cops on Halle's employees, claiming they were trespassing on his property. That is a bold move! 

Andrew Dice Clay and Roseanne Barr are launching the Mr. and Mrs. America tour this fall. It kicks off in September, which shows in Long Island and Atlantic City. Dice said when people ask about what Roseanne said, "I say she's a comic, we got to stop policing comedians. This is America." 

Toy Story 4 opened with a bang-- $118 million dollar weekend opening stateside, and it cleared $230 million globally. 

Meryl Streep turned 70 over the weekend, and everyone was paying tribute to her on Twitter. 

Beth Chapman, Dog the Bounty Hunter's wife, is in a medically-induced coma. Sources say she was hospitalized with a choking emergency that was brought on by her throat cancer. 

Kevin Costner has revealed that it's not really Whitney Houston he's carrying in the poster for The Bodyguard, in case you wanted to know 30 years after the movie. She had gone home that day, and that was her double, and her head was buried into his shoulder so you couldn't really recognize her anyway.

Who's getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next year? Julia Roberts, Chris Hemsworth, Spike Lee, Dave Chappelle, Christina Applegate, Alicia Keys, and 50 Cent are all getting stars. We couldn't believe Julia Roberts doesn't already have a star!

The countdown is on-- Big Brother 21 fires up on CBS tomorrow night. 

Christina Aguilera celebrated the 20-year anniversary of one of her favorite songs (and hours) "Genie in a Bottle." 

As their ongoing feud rages on, Nicki Minaj apparently called Miley Cyrus a Perdue chicken. And Perdue responded on Twitter! They said thank you for the mention, but we don't know anything about beef.

