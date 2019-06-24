Hollywood Stories: Crazy Man Tries To Steal Halle Berry's House!

Someone tried to steal Halle Berry's HOUSE? Plus, Toy Story 4 easily tops the box office, Kevin Costner reveals a shocking truth about The Bodyguard, and more Hollywood Stories.

A crazy guy tried to steal Halle Berry's entire house. He showed up with a falsified deed and a locksmith, and was trying to have the locks changed. He even called the cops on Halle's employees, claiming they were trespassing on his property. That is a bold move!

Andrew Dice Clay and Roseanne Barr are launching the Mr. and Mrs. America tour this fall. It kicks off in September, which shows in Long Island and Atlantic City. Dice said when people ask about what Roseanne said, "I say she's a comic, we got to stop policing comedians. This is America."

Andrew Dice Clay and Roseanne Barr announce standup tour https://t.co/p4hKqabISt pic.twitter.com/x0QZKUvXPU — Page Six (@PageSix) June 23, 2019

Toy Story 4 opened with a bang-- $118 million dollar weekend opening stateside, and it cleared $230 million globally.

Video of &quot;The Plan&quot; TV Spot | Toy Story 4

Meryl Streep turned 70 over the weekend, and everyone was paying tribute to her on Twitter.

Happy birthday, Meryl Streep! I’m so glad you’re my friend and extra glad you’re not my mother-in-law. #BigLittleLies — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) June 21, 2019

Fun fact: Meryl Streep and I share a birthday down to the year. (One of us has won multiple Oscars. Hint: It was definitely not me.) Happy birthday, Meryl! https://t.co/ugYk8udQvn — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) June 22, 2019

Beth Chapman, Dog the Bounty Hunter's wife, is in a medically-induced coma. Sources say she was hospitalized with a choking emergency that was brought on by her throat cancer.

Kevin Costner has revealed that it's not really Whitney Houston he's carrying in the poster for The Bodyguard, in case you wanted to know 30 years after the movie. She had gone home that day, and that was her double, and her head was buried into his shoulder so you couldn't really recognize her anyway.

Kevin Costner drops bombshell about iconic The Bodyguard poster: 'That wasn't even Whitney' https://t.co/kTm2eeRTk2 — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) June 21, 2019

Who's getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next year? Julia Roberts, Chris Hemsworth, Spike Lee, Dave Chappelle, Christina Applegate, Alicia Keys, and 50 Cent are all getting stars. We couldn't believe Julia Roberts doesn't already have a star!

Batman, Julia Roberts, Spike Lee among 2020 Walk of Fame honorees https://t.co/2pLYNzbWXe pic.twitter.com/fuIXCvJqW7 — Variety (@Variety) June 21, 2019

The countdown is on-- Big Brother 21 fires up on CBS tomorrow night.

Video of Big Brother - There May Be Some Huge Secrets The Big Brother 21 Houseguests Will Keep From Each O…

Christina Aguilera celebrated the 20-year anniversary of one of her favorite songs (and hours) "Genie in a Bottle."

Video of Christina Aguilera - Genie In A Bottle (Official Music Video)

As their ongoing feud rages on, Nicki Minaj apparently called Miley Cyrus a Perdue chicken. And Perdue responded on Twitter! They said thank you for the mention, but we don't know anything about beef.