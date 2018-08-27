Hollywood Stories: Crazy Rich Asians, Crazy Big Box Office!

Crazy Rich Asians' success story keeps getting bigger, we say goodbye to John McCain, Neil Simon, and Robin Leach, and more Hollywood Stories...

Crazy Rich Asians continued its luxurious ride at the box office in its second weekend, pulling in another $25.9 million. The original book series is a trilogy, so it's pretty obvious that with the first one doing so well, they're going to make all three of them. The soundtrack is phenomenal. The storyline is excellent. If you've ever felt like you're not good enough, in any family, with any boyfriend, with any girlfriend... this movie will resonate with you. Go see it!

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner settled their divorce after three years, and after she drove him to rehab last week . They've finally put things behind them.

Playwright Neil Simon died on Sunday of complications from pneumonia. He was 91. His works include The Odd Couple, Sweet Charity, The Sunshine Boys, and Biloxi Blues. What a talent.

Kim Kardashian woke up to a brand new lime green Mercedes in her driveway, a G550 4x4 SUV, a gift from Kanye. That car starts at $227 thousand. She posted a video of the new ride on Instagram, along with matching wigs to go with the new vehicle.

Robin Leach, best known for Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous, passed away on Friday. He was a really great guy... he will be missed.

Senator John McCain passed away on Saturday at the age of 81, after battling brain cancer. CNN re-ran the HBO documentary John McCain: For Whom the Bell Tolls. It was very well done.

Barack Obama and George W Bush will be at the services. President Trump will likely not be there, as McCain's family earlier requested he not attend.

Former President Bill Clinton, music legend Smokey Robinson, the Reverend Jesse Jackson, and actress Cicely Tyson will be among the speakers at Aretha Franklin's funeral.

Beyonce and Jay Z's concert in Atlanta on Saturday ended in chaos, when a fan rushed the stage and tried to chase the power couple. The guy was chased down and stopped by the dancers on stage.

Film purists got into a tizzy earlier this month at the news of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences adding a new Best Popular Film category to the Oscars in 2019. Now everyone is excited that maybe Black Panther, if it gets snubbed for Best Picture, might end up landing in the Popular Film category.

A BBC radio reporter in Hawaii, reporting on the hurricane, had a tree fall on him in the middle of his report... but he kept going!