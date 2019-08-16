Hollywood Stories: Dale Earnhardt Jr's Near Death Experience

The NASCAR legend and his family survived a plane crash! Plus, Salma Hayek makes a goof on an adorable video for her daughter, Katy Perry gets another accuser, and more Hollywood Stories.

Dale Earnhardt Jr and his family were on a small plane flight to cover a race car event for NBC, and they ended up crashing. His sister released something saying Dale and his wife, their daughter, and their dog were all okay. Anytime you hear about one of these small plane crashes, it seems to end in tragedy, so thank goodness everyone made it out alright. East Tennessee was up in arms when they heard that NASCAR royalty Dale Earnhardt Jr. could have been injured. On the flipside, some people are upset that Dale's taking a month off to recover, and not doing the commentary this weekend. He survived a plane crash, give the guy a break!

Salma Hayek wants to support her kids, and she knows that her 11-year-old daughter Valentina has a thing for Cole Sprouse from Riverdale. If you're on the level of Salma Hayek, you can pretty much walk up to any other star in Hollywood and ask them for an autograph or a video, so she she posted a sweet video of the Sprouse twin looking for Valentina at Comic Con. Unfortunately, she hashtagged it #StrangerThings instead of #Riverdale. That's a typical parent-- trying to take an interest in your child's life but you get the wrong show.

Gigi Hadid and Tyler C. from The Bachelor are taking things to the next level. What does the next level even mean, exactly?

R. Kelly was due in court yesterday, but he apparently refused transport to the Cook County court from the federal lockup in downtown Chicago. We thought when you were in jail, if you had a court date come up, you had to go? Apparently not...

The drama with the Chrisley family just gets more and more bizarre. Todd Chrisley threw his poor daughter Lindsie under the bus and revealed her sex tape, which seemed like an attempt to divert attention from the indictments the federal government levied against him for tax evasion. And now, Todd is revealing who else is in the sex tape-- two former Bachelorette contestants, Robby Hayes (the swimmer from JoJo's season) and Josh Murray.

Katy Perry is facing a new sexual harassment allegation, this time from a woman who claims Katy inappropriately touched her and tried to kiss her at a party. She added that Katie was highly intoxicated and acting out all night long. Is this where the #MeToo movement is heading, that it's not just men abusing their positions of power? That was the point the dancer from Katy's "Teenage Dream" video was trying to make when he accused her of sexual harassment earlier this week.

Miley Cyrus dropped a new song called "Slide Away" which might be addressing her breakup with Liam Hemsworth. Waht do you think?...