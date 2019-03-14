Hollywood Stories: David and Victoria Beckham Combined are Worth $1 Billion!

March 14, 2019
Christine Lee

R Kelly says the reason why he did the Gayle Interview is because his ‘spirit told him to.. Uh ok yea R Kelly.

 

Rosie O’Donnell reveals in her upcoming book. “Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story od ‘The View’ that she talks publicly for the first time about her father sexually abusing her when she was young. Rosie states, “ Any child who is put in that position, especially by someone in the family, you feel completely powerless and stuck, because the person you would tell is the person doing it.”

 

David and Victoria Beckham combined are worth $1 billion!!! The money is mainly from David’s soccer revenues, Victoria’s fashion and makeup lines, and various endorsements.

