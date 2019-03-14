Hollywood Stories: David and Victoria Beckham Combined are Worth $1 Billion!

R Kelly says the reason why he did the Gayle Interview is because his ‘spirit told him to.. Uh ok yea R Kelly.

R. Kelly’s ‘spirit’ told him to do Gayle King interview https://t.co/pPUqgJvvJZ pic.twitter.com/LfRQ2MwzOB — New York Post (@nypost) March 13, 2019

Rosie O’Donnell reveals in her upcoming book. “Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story od ‘The View’ that she talks publicly for the first time about her father sexually abusing her when she was young. Rosie states, “ Any child who is put in that position, especially by someone in the family, you feel completely powerless and stuck, because the person you would tell is the person doing it.”

Rosie O'Donnell reveals she was sexually abused by her father in a new book (EXCLUSIVE) https://t.co/xKBj8cr4wa pic.twitter.com/OP7zvyC9Mt — Variety (@Variety) March 13, 2019

David and Victoria Beckham combined are worth $1 billion!!! The money is mainly from David’s soccer revenues, Victoria’s fashion and makeup lines, and various endorsements.