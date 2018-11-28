Hollywood Stories: David Beckham being Parent Shamed for his Instagram Post

Kylie Jenner has topped the Forbes list of highest paid celebrity under 30!! Kylie made roughly $166.5 million over the past year. Other people who made the list were Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, and The Weeknd.

Kylie Jenner is the world’s highest-paid celebrity under 30, earning $166.5M in 1 year—bringing her to a $900M fortunehttps://t.co/RuKVinBR4t pic.twitter.com/9PQoUTRQcV — Forbes (@Forbes) November 27, 2018

Stephen Hillenburg, the creator of Spongebob Squarepants, just died at the age of 57 of ALS which he was just diagnosed with in March of last year.

Stephen Hillenburg, the creator of "SpongeBob Squarepants," has died. He was 57. https://t.co/RDYJ5OXc6N pic.twitter.com/1H8fRd6WqR — CNN (@CNN) November 28, 2018

The internet was parent-shaming David Beckham for a picture he posted of himself kissing his seven-year- old daughter on the lips. It was taken during a father-daughter ice skating out. David captioned it, “Christmas is coming. Let’s go skate.”