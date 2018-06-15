Hollywood Stories: David Spade Honors Kate With Donation

David Spade honors sister-in-law, Kate, with generous donation. Plus, Carpool Karaoke with a BEATLE! And John and Chrissy troll Trump! More in today's Hollywood Stories with Christine Lee!

A week after his sister-in-law, Kate Spade's death, David Spade has donated $100,000 to help those with mental illness. He quietly donated to the National Alliance of Mental Illness, saying many more people suffer from mental health issues than we reliaze and no one should ever feel ashamed to reach out for help.

At the time of celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain's death last week, he was working on a new epsiode of Parts Unknown set in France. That episode remains unfinished, but CNN will air the two finished episodes. The Remembering Anthony Bourdain episode will air this Sunday.

Jeff Goldblum finally got his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame yesterday! He's come a long way since was he played Freak Number 1 in Death Wish! He's been acting since the early '70s and starred in some of the biggest films, so this is well-deserved!

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend gave $288,000 (that's $72,000 for each member of their family) to the ACLU (American Civil Liberties Union) for Trump's 72nd birthday. They encourage others to give $7.20 or $720 in honor of the immigrant families seeking asylum.





James Corden is very excited about his upcoming Carpool Karaoke with Sir Paul McCartney! It will air next week while he's filming in London.

Speaking of Carpool Karaoke, there's a new episode of Between Two Ferns with Zach Galifianakis... he asked Jerry Seinfeld--who does Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee--what is the next lazy, car-based non-comedy? Cardi B was there, too, so it's definitely worth a watch! LOL!

Chrissy Metz says she's had a hard time turning down fans who want photos with her, but she needs to set boundaries. So she's setting up a new rule - no pics in airports or restaurants!

Jerry Springer's show looks like it is ending after 26 seasons and almost 4000 episodes!