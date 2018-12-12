Hollywood Stories: Def Leppard Won the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Fan Vote

Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody is the most streamed song of the 20th century!! The song has gained 1.6 billion streams globally on all major streaming services!

Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' is now the most-streamed song from the 20th century https://t.co/HLs2O6QolE pic.twitter.com/x7s0vkjQuG — CNN (@CNN) December 12, 2018

Kathie Lee Gifford announced that she will be leaving the “Today” show next April where she will be celebrating her 11th anniversary with the show. There are some rumore that Jenna Bush Hager will be replacing her since she usually fills in for Kathie Lee.

Kathie Lee Gifford is leaving the Today Show, so who should be Hoda Kotb's next cohost? https://t.co/ZkJbwVqHZF pic.twitter.com/yemL2MEJQG — E! News (@enews) December 12, 2018

Def Leppard won the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame vote thanks to the support of 547,647 fans! The rest of the top 5 goes to Stevie Nicks, Todd Rundgren, The Zombies, and The Cure.