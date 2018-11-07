Hollywood Stories: Demi Lovato Back on Instagram!

Demi Lovato is back from rehab and she is looking great! She returned to Instagram with a picture of her at the voting booth saying “I am so grateful to be home in time to vote! One vote can make a difference, so make sure your voice is heard! Now go out at #VOTE!!!”

Ariana Grande will be honored by Billboard Music as 2018’s Woman of the Year! Grande will be awarded at Billboard Women in Music dinner and awards gala in New York on Dec 6th. Billboard says, “After an incredibly successful year and on the heels of her Billboards 200 chart-topping fourth album Sweetener, Ariana Grande has been named, Billboard’s 2018 Woman of the Year.”