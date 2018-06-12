Hollywood Stories: Demi Lovato Calls Out Sick

Demi Lovato is very, very upset. She was supposed to perform at the O2 Arena and her voice was shot, so she had to cancel the show literally hours before it was supposed to go on.

-- A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on

She's going to reschedule, and we wish her a speedy recovery.

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson are engaged after just a few weeks of dating. They say they're just two people who found love quickly and make each other happy all the time.

On The Bachelorette last night-- which was rudely interrupted by Kim Jong Un and President Trump, whatever it was they were doing-- Becca went on a date in the middle of the show to meet with Richard Marx. Richard looked great! He's been married for two years to Daisy Fuentes. He did a duet with Becca the Bachelorette... let's just say singing is not one of her talents.

And tragedy occurred on the show this week. There was an incident at the house, where one of the guys, David, was rushed to the hospital, and is in intensive care... he apparently fell out of bed.

Video of Blood Everywhere - The Bachelorette

Cardi B is so grateful to God for her success that she wishes she could give him a huge hug.