Hollywood Stories: Details (and Drama) Around The Royal Wedding

Details (and drama) about the Royal Wedding are beginning to surface, we say goodbye to Margot Kidder, John Cena and Nikki Bella open up about their split, and more in today's Hollywood Stories!

Meghan Markle's dad will not attend her wedding to Prince Harry after he was busted selling staged Paparazzi photos of himself ahead of the big day. 73-year-old Thomas Markle says he's bowing out, because he doesn't want to embarrass anyone. He also said he had a heart attack a few days ago, and didn't tell anyone... so he was staging photos while he was "deathly ill."

Deal Or No Deal's Howie Mandel is claiming that he discovered Meghan Markle, and he's taking credit for the Royal Wedding!

Video of Howie Mandel Talks Meghan Markle on &#039;Deal or No Deal&#039;

Margot Kidder died on Sunday at the age of 69. She was most famous for playing Lois Lane in the Christopher Reeve Superman movies in the 70s and 80s. She was also in the original version of The Amityville Horror. She was bipolar and had a breakdown, she battled it for a long time, and she spoke out about it trying to de-stigmatize mental health issues.

John Cena still wants a family with Nikki Bella, despite their breakup. All along, we heard she was the one who wanted to have babies, and he didn't, saying his children were the Make A Wish Foundation kids, that was enough for him. Now, he's telling a very different story...

Video of John Cena On His Split From Nikki Bella: ‘I Had My Heart Broken Out Of Nowhere’ | TODAY

How did you not have "any idea" John? Every single website had stories about how all Nikki wanted was to have a family with you...

Nikki heard about John Cena's appearance discussing their breakup, and she said she wants him to live "happily ever after."

Video of Nikki Bella Says She Hopes to &#039;Get Back Together&#039; With John Cena (Exclusive)

It seems like they both want to get married, but something is holding them back?

Rihanna, Queen of Pop, makeup, lingerie, music, and everything else has met Prince Harry once, and a reporter asked if she was attending the Royal Wedding. Her answer was priceless:

When you get roasted by @Rihanna ---- Riri is clearly not keeping up with the #royalwedding! pic.twitter.com/xeJQePcVi0 — Access (@accessonline) May 11, 2018

There's a persistent rumor that the Spice Girls are going to play at the Royal reception... that would be amazing. Every TV station will be covering the Royal Wedding, obviously, and it's even playing at select movie theaters Saturday morning at 10am. See it in IMAX!

There's buzz at the Cannes Film Festival that Diane Kruger is expecting her first child with The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus. She won Best Actress at the French festival in 2017, and has been hanging around, not drinking any alcohol, and wearing billowy, less-than-revealing outfits. She's 41, Reedus is 49... it would be a Walking Dead baby!

Giving the Royal Wedding a run for its money this weekend is Deadpool 2, and Ryan Reynolds and Celine Dion did the inspirational song that features throughout the movie called "Ashes." The video is on YouTube and already has a gazillion million billion views. Reynolds explained why Celine Dion was the right choice for the singer, and how he got her to agree... it's pretty fantastic!