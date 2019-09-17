Hollywood Stories: Did Jennifer Lawrence Get Married In Secret?

Word has it, Jennifer Lawrence may have tied the know in NYC! Plus, we go inside the Dancing With The Stars premiere and more.

Page Six is reporting that Jennifer Lawrence may have tied the knot in New York City, because she was hanging around a courthouse with Cooke Maroney, who she's been dating.

Poor Liam Hemsworth found out about his split with Miley Cyrus when we did. Yeah. It wasn't until a joint statement about their separation was already released that he knew what was happening. How can it be a joint statement if he had no idea about it?

Seinfeld is going to Netflix, for half a billion dollars! It will be available for only five years. Netflix needed a giant series that you can play over and over to take over for Friends, and Seinfeld is about as big a show as you can get.

On Dancing With The Stars last night, Sean Spicer was a fantastic trainwreck. He came out in a lime green pirate shirt, complete with ruffles, and white pants... along with a half-naked dancer who was dressed to take your eyes off of Sean, so you wouldn't know what a poor dancer he was.

Video of Sean Spicer’s Salsa – Dancing with the Stars

Christie Brinkley had to quit the show from the get-go because she broke her arm during rehearsals. She brought her daughter Sailor in.

Wendy Williams believes that Christie didn't really break her arm, and that she brought Sailor in to get her more modeling gigs.

Video of Wendy Sets The Record Straight!

Tonight is the season finale of Bachelor in Paradise on ABC. The four remaining couples spend one last night in the Fantasy Suites before deciding if they're ready to take everything to the next level. The identity of the next Bachelor will be revealed, but we already know who it is...

Sinead O'Connor is upset with Prince because he gave her grief over how she conducts interviews... he thought she should stop swearing, which she said is just what Irish people do.

Video of Sinead O&#039;Connor Claims Prince Tried to &#039;Beat Her Up&#039; | Good Morning Britain

In 2017, someone tried to blackmail Kevin Hart with a video of him having sex with a woman in a hotel room. That man was a friend of Kevin's and he was charged with extortion. But the woman from the video is now suing Kevin for $60 million, claiming he was in on it. It's now years later... why wouldn't you bring this lawsuit when it was happening?