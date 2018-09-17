Hollywood Stories: Did Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Get Married?

Are Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin married or not? Plus, Ariana Grande adopts a new pet, Tom Arnold gets attacked (maybe?), and more Hollywood Stories...

Sources say Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin got married last week in a civil ceremony, and he will have a religious wedding soon... though Justin denied that they are already married.

Justin has also applied for U.S. citizenship, to be part Canadian, part American.

Ariana Grande posted some tributes to Mac Miller over the weekend. There's talk that she's been so devastated by his death that she postponed her wedding to Pete Davidson, but they're working through it. And what better way than to adopt a new pet? They adopted a baby pig.

Carrie Underwood got very emotional on CBS Sunday Morning, talking about having three miscarriages over the past two years. She kept it private, because it's a private thing, but she said she needed to keep working through her heartbreak.

Video of Carrie Underwood reveals her miscarriages, talk with God

Matthew McConaughey said despite all his success in life, he hasn't really made it yet.

Video of Matthew McConaughey Doesn&#039;t Think He&#039;s Made It Yet

Tom Arnold claims mega producer Mark Burnett attacked him at a pre-Emmy party, but Burnett's wife claims it was the opposite and Arnold ambushed Mark. It all went down last night, both accused the other, and then Tom Arnold tweeted "You lie. I'm filing a police report and suing you for defamation."

Bullshit. You lie your crazy husband attacked me you psycho. I’m filing police report & suing you for defamation. https://t.co/9yXAEXM6na — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) September 17, 2018

TMZ checked with the LAPD, and so far there's no report. Arnold has been working for a show called Vice, which is trying to dig up the hidden tapes that reveal the things that President Trump has said, including the n-word and sexist, racist, and derogatory things that apparently are all on tape while he was part of The Apprentice. Mark Burnett said he has no access to the tapes, because they're owned by MGM. So each person is trying to pass the buck, and the story continues to develop.

Matthew Perry revealed that he spent three months in the hospital following surgery to repair a ruptured bowel.

The Emmys are going down tonight on NBC, and Ellen DeGeneres had the hosts on her show, doing a little spoof on Weekend Update.